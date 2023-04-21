Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Los Angeles Clippers suffered a Game 3 loss to the Phoenix Suns without Kawhi Leonard in the lineup. Another NBA Playoffs loss without Leonard and Paul George on the court has Kendrick Perkins raising some questions; he thinks that Steve Ballmer should think twice about the future of the Clippers being led by Leonard and George.

If I’m Steve Ballmer and the front office of the Clippers I’m giving Kawhi and PG just 1 more year to make a title run. Carry the hell on… pic.twitter.com/hL0k66TlUd — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) April 21, 2023

“It’s starting to get ridiculous. Look, I’m not downplaying anybody’s injury or saying that someone is faking an injury…but they are going into their fourth season together and have accomplished nothing, zero…It’s unfair to Ty Lue. When I look at those two and what they have accomplished and being available, they haven’t. So how much time are you actually going to wait for those two?”

Perkins does not place any blame on Leonard or George, but is blunt in his assessment that they are running out of time. Both stars are getting older and haven’t shown they can stay on the court. He wonders aloud when Ballmer has to ask if Leonard and George will ever be healthy enough to go win an NBA title together.

In terms of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, the chances at a ring this year look bleak. Leonard is still uncertain for Game 4, and George will not be out there. If the Suns take Game 4, a 3-1 deficit for the Clippers all but cements the end of their season, as the two teams would head back to Phoenix.

Kendrick Perkins surely hopes that Kawhi Leonard and Paul George could be on the floor. Still, he might have a point that the end of their era could be in the best interest of the Clippers’ stars and Steve Ballmer’s organization sooner rather than later.