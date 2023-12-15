With his 25-game suspension almost over, Ja Morant opened up about the lessons he has learned and how he feels he failed the Grizzlies.

It is just a matter of days now until Ja Morant is able to once again put on his uniform and represent the Memphis Grizzlies. As the All-Star guard returns from his 25-game suspension handed down by the NBA for flashing a firearm while on a live video, the Grizzlies find themselves struggling to remain relevant given their sluggish 6-17 start to the season. This is something Morant is taking the blame for.

“Yes, there is definitely some guilt in that,” Morant stated when asked on Friday if he felt responsible for the Grizzlies' slow start to the season. Obviously, I am not on the floor and obviously nobody likes losing. Our job is to go out there and get a win. I take full responsibility of that even though I am not on the floor. The decisions I made did not allow me to be out there and go to battle with my team.”

Morant's suspension is set to be lifted on Tuesday, December 19 when the Grizzlies hit the road to take on the New Orleans Pelicans. Returning to the floor presents a lot of pros to the young star. From a basketball perspective, Morant wants nothing more than to help his team win games at the highest level possible. Taking basketball out of the equation and focusing on his life at hand, Morant made it clear that he understands the severity of the situation he had to deal with.

“I made a lot of mistakes, not even speaking on the ones publicly,” Morant pointed out. “I'm not happy that it happened, but I'm happy I had the opportunity to reflect and realize what's at stake. Me and my family were already close before, but this made us closer.”

Morant said that his time away from basketball was tough and that he experienced some “horrible days,” but he is looking forward to getting back out on the floor to do what he loves most: play basketball at the highest level.

As far as the journey he has been on, the Grizzlies star pointed out that he was able to get through his toughest days with the support of his family, the organization, and his partners.

Basketball will always be around. The days Morant and other stars around the league have to play the game they love always has a fixed number cap, a number that is unknown to everyone.

NBA players never know when they will step out on the court for the last time, which is why Morant has a new outlook on life. Taking a step away from basketball allowed the star guard to understand the values of everything in his life. Morant also made it clear in his remarks that his suspension has allowed him to grow a new outlook on life.

“I feel like I learned some stuff about myself that I didn't know before during that process. It was very eye-opening. It's given me a new look on life with how I go about my days. How I carry myself every day. I am very grateful and thankful that I am still here and in the position that I am in.”

While his suspension is nearing its end, Morant is not done learning from this process. The Grizzlies' guard claimed that he is still learning how to be a better person every single day and that he does not necessarily regret the decisions he made due to the fact that he had the opportunity to grow.

“I feel like it's still a process. I obviously feel like I'm not done learning myself or learning new things… I can't say I sit up here and regret it because in the end, I feel like it made me better.”

Morant is set to make his season debut and be reinstated from his suspension on Tuesday night in New Orleans. Currently 6-17 on the season, the Grizzlies will be looking to get back on track right away with their star returning to the floor.