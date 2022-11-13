Published November 13, 2022

By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

The Memphis Grizzlies have been without Jaren Jackson Jr. this season but it appears as if his return to the lineup is drawing near. According to Damichael Cole of the Memphis Commercial News, Jackson’s status for Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizards has been upgraded to doubtful. Every game prior, his status had always been out.

Earlier this week, Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins had revealed that Jackson had gotten his first five on five workout in during practice. He has missed the start of the season due to off-season surgery regarding a stress fracture in his right foot. The initial timeline for his return was set at approximately 4-6 weeks.

While it’s still not definite as to when Jackson might return to the court, these latest updates are a welcoming sign for the Grizzlies who could use the services of one of the top defensive players. The Grizzlies are currently near the bottom half of the league in opponents points per game at 114.3 (20th) and defensive rating at 113.5 (22nd).

Last season, Jaren Jackson Jr. had one of the better years of his career so far to the tune of 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and a league-leading 2.3 blocks per game. His shooting numbers dipped however, but he did manage to play in 78 games after being limited to only 11 games during the 2020-21 season due to a torn meniscus in his left knee.

Without Jackson, the Grizzlies have gotten off to a 9-4 start and currently sit in third place in the Western Conference Standings. Both Ja Morant (ankle) and Desmond Bane (toe) are listed as day to day.