Marcus Smart is now a member of the Memphis Grizzlies but still one of the smartest players on the court wherever he plays. Smart spoke recently on a podcast during which he responded to complaints that he's a flopper with an honest retort.

The retort came amid an honest Draymond Green admission relating to the Memphis Grizzlies. Meanwhile, Grizzlies draftee Zach Edey made a decision on whether or not to join the Grizzlies' Olympic team.

Smart's comments are not surprising considering the level of honesty and rawness he is known for possessing.

Smart Gets Real On Flopping

Smart admitted to being a flopper on the “Run Your Race” podcast, during which he gave a colorful demonstration to the audience on X.

“They (say), you a flopper! You a flopper! I'm like, ‘Listen, you just mad because I flop better than your favorite player. That's it.”

Grizzlies' Smart On The Comeback Trail

Smart played in just 20 games for Memphis last season while displaying the kind of all-around ability and dependability that made him one of the better all-around shooting guard/small forward position players in the NBA for quite some time.

Smart averaged 14.5 points per game along with 4.3 assists and 2.3 rebounds, suggesting he's still a top tier supporting player. Smart will have plenty of chances to lead Memphis back to the promised land of the NBA Playoffs in season number two if he ends up being healthy this time around as expected.

With Zach Edey on board and Ja Morant expected to be at full strength, the Grizzlies could be one of the biggest movers and shakers in the NBA next season by the time the dust settles.

It's not known whether the Grizzlies will take a chance at starting Edey, who has question marks surrounding his foot speed on the perimeter of an NBA defense. That being said, a combination of Smart and Jaren Jackson, Jr. at the power forward position, and Edey at center could be a nightmare for opposing offenses considering the defensive talents of each guy.