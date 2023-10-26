The Memphis Grizzlies were clearly missing Ja Morant on Wednesday night as they struggled for most of the game en route to a 111-104 defeat to the New Orleans Pelicans, the final scoreline for which indicates that the game was much closer than it actually was. Desmond Bane had little-to-no offensive help, with Jaren Jackson Jr. struggling immensely on that end of the court to the tune of five points on 2-9 shooting.

Nevertheless, one loss in an 82-game season doesn't define a team, especially when it comes in October. This is what Marcus Smart is preaching to the rest of the Grizzlies team, as he knows that there's still a long road ahead for the team to bounce back and figure out how to hold the fort amid Morant's absence.

“You never see a championship won in the first game,” Smart said, per Parker Fleming of SubTsakalidis.

That, indeed, is true. One game is just 1.2 percent of the entire regular season after all. Of course, this doesn't mean that the Grizzlies should overlook their very legitimate issues, specifically on offense.

Outside of Desmond Bane, the Grizzlies seemed to have no clue on how to put the ball through the hoop. A lot of possessions ended with aimless drives towards the basket from either Marcus Smart or Jaren Jackson Jr., with Xavier Tillman Sr., starting in place of the out-for-season Steven Adams, cleaning up their messes.

Throughout the roster, there seems to be a dearth of offensive creativity; Derrick Rose is not the player he once was, and the rest of the Grizzlies' supporting cast are more finishers than creators. Nevertheless, according to Grizzly Bear Blues, Smart has been in the league for a while and that he knows how to make adjustments given how long the grueling grind of the regular season is.

The Grizzlies' next game won't be any easier; they'll be facing the Denver Nuggets, and they'll be having difficulties mustering offense yet again given how well the reigning champions synergize on both ends of the floor. But Marcus Smart's veteran experience should come in handy in times like these.