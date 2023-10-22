Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams is out for the 2023-24 NBA season after a shocking injury update from Adrian Wojnarowski revealed the big man is about to undergo knee surgery.

“Grizzlies center Steven Adams will undergo season-ending surgery for a knee injury, team says,” Woj tweeted on Sunday.

This Steven Adams injury update comes after he sat out the Grizzlies' preseason game on Friday, although reports were that the move was simply a veteran maintenance day off. Adams played in just 42 games last season while dealing with a knee injury. There is no word yet whether this is related to that issue or is something new.

The loss of the 30-year-old New Zealand native is another big blow for the Grizzlies, who will also be without their biggest star, Ja Morant, as he sits out the first 25 games of the 2023-24 campaign with a suspension for flashing firearms on social media multiple times last season.

Adams was the No. 12 overall pick of the 2013 NBA Draft and played the first seven seasons of his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder. After one year with the New Orleans Pelicans, Adams was entering his third year in Memphis. The 6-foot-11, 265-pound big has averaged 9.2. points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks in his career. His value doesn't show up in just the stats, though. Adams is an excellent defender and is generally considered one of the toughest and most intimidating players in the league.

This Steven Adams injury update means that Jaren Jackson Jr. and Xavier Tillman will both spend more time at center this season for the Grizzlies.