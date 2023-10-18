Ja Morant has found himself in the news for all the wrong reasons over the past few months, and his situation spiraled out of control quite quickly. Morant continually committed inappropriate acts that drew the ire of the NBA and eventually netted him a 25-game suspension to start the 2023-24 campaign, and according to folks within the Memphis Grizzlies, they believe that Morant's father, Tee Morant, is playing a big role in these issues.

Tee has been a common presence at Grizzlies games while sitting courtside most of the time, and was a big part in Memphis' near-brawl with Shannon Sharpe during a matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers last season. This has led people in the Grizzlies organization to believe that Tee is playing a big role in Ja continually making bad decisions, which has made the situation even more interesting for the Grizzlies.

“Tee moved to Memphis a week after his son was drafted and enjoyed the spoils of his son's rise to superstardom, hosting VIP events and parties at nightclubs, with television cameras often panning toward him…Tee's presence, and the spate of incidents, dismayed some in the Grizzlies organization, team sources said…'Tee has been a major driving force in all of this,' one team source said. ‘He never made the NBA, but this was his chance to live like he's an NBA superstar. That's been a problem from the beginning.' – Baxter Holmes & Tim MacMahon, ESPN

The Grizzlies must find a way to control Ja and Tee Morant

The whole Morant situation for the Grizzlies is problematic, and while the hope is that the team can help Ja get back on track, that's going to be difficult if his father Tee is in fact encouraging him to make poor choices. The whole Morant clan has become a sore sight with the Grizzlies' facilities, and if the team can't find a way to control their star player and his entourage, they may have to face a tough decision down the line.