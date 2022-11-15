Published November 15, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Memphis Grizzlies provided a concerning injury update on Desmond Bane ahead of Tuesday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Bane, who was previously listed as doubtful for the game, reportedly was diagnosed with a Grade 2 big toe sprain and will be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks, per Shams Charania.

Bane had enjoyed a strong 2022-2023 season prior to the injury. He averaged just south of 25 points per game on 45 percent three-point shooting through 12 contests. Bane has also averaged 5 rebounds and 5 assists per game for good measure. Ja Morant and Desmond Bane have entered the conversation for best backcourt in the NBA this season.

Memphis is hopeful that he can return as soon as possible. However, it is not all bad news for the Grizzlies.

Ja Morant, who was recently forced to miss a game, is expected to return on Tuesday against the Pelicans. Additionally, Jaren Jackson Jr was upgraded to questionable for the contest.

The Grizzlies have enjoyed a productive 2022-2023 campaign despite no shortage of injury concerns. This latest Desmond Bane news is brutal without question, but Jackson Jr’s impending return is a positive. The Grizzlies have the potential to be the best team in the West once all of their stars are healthy. Their combination of depth and star-power is impressive.

As Charania mentioned, Memphis will take another look at Desmond Bane in 2-3 weeks. The hope is that he will be able to return in that amount of time, but there is no strict timetable for his return at this juncture.