Published November 14, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Memphis Grizzlies received a number of injury updates on Monday, per Tim MacMahon and Grizzlies PR. For starters, Jaren Jackson Jr was upgraded to questionable for the Grizzlies’ Tuesday game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Ja Morant is expected to return against the Pelicans for Memphis as well. And finally, Desmond Bane is listed as doubtful due to a toe injury.

Ja Morant missed just 1 game due to a sore ankle. There was never much legitimate concern abut his long-term status, but fans tend to overreact whenever a superstar is forced to miss a game. As for Jackson Jr, he now has a chance to make his season debut on Tuesday against the Pelicans. Jackson Jr enjoyed a strong season last year that saw him average over 16 points per game.

Jaren Jackson Jr and Ja Morant play well alongside one another. And even if Jackson Jr ends up being ruled out for Tuesday, he will make his season debut sooner rather than later.

Desmond Bane’s expected absence will loom large on Tuesday. Grizzlies fans have refereed to Bane and Ja Morant as the best backcourt in the NBA. Although Bane will likely not able to suit up against the Pelicans, the Grizzlies do not believe he will be forced to miss an extended period of time.

As of this story’s publication, Ja Morant and the Grizzlies hold a strong 9-5 record. And that mark has come despite injury concerns. Memphis should be in line to dominate the West once all of their stars are healthy.