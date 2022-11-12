Published November 12, 2022

By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

The Memphis Grizzlies are the embodiment of chaos in the NBA. The Ja Morant-led squad has been terrorizing teams with their explosive offense and spunky play on both sides of the ball. Their style of play is complemented by a group of players who aren’t afraid to talk trash before, during, and after the game.

After a dominating win against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Grizzlies’ social media team took a little jab at their opponents. They posted an image on Instagram making fun of Minnesota’s jerseys. Take a look and judge for yourself if their jokes are accurate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz)

The Grizzlies stormed their way to the top of the Western Conference last season, due to a myriad of reasons. The biggest factor, of course, is Ja Morant’s highlight-heavy play that has propelled them to title contention. In addition, contributions from players like Desmond Bane, Steven Adams, and Jaren Jackson Jr have helped them win the games they needed to win.

Their most recent game against the Timberwolves was actually a rematch of their first-round matchup during the playoffs. However, while the Grizzlies haven’t changed much, Minnesota had a massive roster shakeup. They traded key contributors like Patrick Beverley in a trade for Jazz center Rudy Gobert.

After missing the playoffs multiple times in a row, the Grizzlies are looking like bona-fide contenders this year and for the next few years. Ja Morant and co. have helped this team become a true threat to the NBA pecking order. Can they keep up their magical performances this year and finally reclaim the NBA title?