Even though the Memphis Grizzlies have been hit hard by the injury bug this season, they've been a fun team to watch with a lot of their younger players getting a chance to shine. One player who has stood out for the Grizzlies this season is GG Jackson. Jackson has made a major impact off the bench and was rewarded with a standard contract. But while he's proving he's an NBA player, he wasn't always so confident in himself. In an interview with Grizzlies reporter Kelsey Wright Johnson, Jackson detailed the struggles he went through in the offseason.
“When training camp started, and even before that when we were having open runs in the summer, literally every day I was going back home crying,” Jackson said. “It was so bad. I've never felt like I was bad at basketball before other than when I first joined CP3 and then when I got here. I was like, the gap between me and these dudes is crazy. But I stuck with it. I had to grind it out.”
After being a projected first round pick, and even a potentially lottery pick, GG Jackson slipped to the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft where the Grizzlies selected him with the No. 45 overall pick. He was originally signed to a two-way contract to begin this season but played well enough to have his deal converted to a standard contract.
In 23 games with the Grizzlies this season, Jackson has been averaging 11.3 points per game and 3.5 rebounds with splits of 45.5 percent shooting from the field, 41.2 percent shooting from the three point line and 66.7 percent shooting from the free throw line.