The Memphis Grizzlies have been without starting center Steven Adams for around one month now and it doesn’t appear as if they have a clear timetable for his return. It’s been a blow to the Grizzlies as Adams is one of the best rebounders in the NBA. Adams initially hurt his knee back on Jan. 22 in the Grizzlies game against the Phoenix Suns and he hasn’t played since. He is officially out for the Grizzlies game on Thursday against the Philadelphia 76ers and although he is progressed to some light practice work, he will be evaluated day to day as per Michael Wallace of Grind City Media.

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins says Steven Adams (knee) did light work in practice today, but won’t play in Thursday’s at Philly. He’ll be evaluated day to day as he progresses toward return from month-long absence. pic.twitter.com/2DhVtrAddk — Michael Wallace (@MyMikeCheck) February 22, 2023

Steven Adams has been a steadying veteran influence on a young Grizzlies team, not to mention someone you don’t want to come face to face with in an altercation. This is Adams’ second season with the Grizzlies after being traded by the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2021 offseason. Prior to his injury, Adams was averaging 8.6 points per game, 11.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 blocked shots with shooting splits of 59.7 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from the free-throw line. The free-throw percentage is a career-low.

Although Adams is now in his 10th season in the NBA, it seems like his rebounding has just gotten better. The past two seasons he’s posted the best rebounding numbers of his career at 10.0 and 11.5 respectively. Prior to joining the Grizzlies, Adams had never averaged double-figures in rebounds.

The Grizzlies are currently 35-22 and in second place in the Western Conference standings. They have aspirations of making a deep playoff run and coming out of the West and to do so they will certainly need a healthy Adams.