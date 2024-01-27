What do the Grizzlies need at the deadline?

As the 2024 NBA trade deadline looms, the Memphis Grizzlies stand at a critical crossroads in their season. Faced with injuries and stiff competition in the Western Conference, the choices they make in the days ahead carry significant weight for their future. Observing the team closely, it's evident that the Grizzlies require strategic maneuvers to navigate their current roster dynamics and enhance their long-term prospects.

The Grizzlies' 2023-24 NBA Season So Far

The 2023-24 NBA campaign has been a rollercoaster ride for the Grizzlies. It has been marked by a challenging 17-27 record and the heartbreaking loss of Ja Morant and Steven Adams to injuries. Morant, the linchpin of the team's success, left a glaring void on the court with his absence. Adams, of course, is one of their top big men. Despite this setback, the Grizzlies have displayed resilience in adverse circumstances, with players such as Santi Aldama, Luke Kennard, and Ziaire Williams stepping up to fill the void. However, the fiercely competitive nature of the Western Conference underscores the imperative for the Grizzlies to address their current hurdles to remain competitive.

Again, these injuries to key players have played a pivotal role in Memphis' current predicament. Notably, Memphis achieved 50-plus wins in each of the previous two seasons. During brief stretches when the Grizzlies were close to full strength this season, they exhibited similarities to their past success.

The approaching deadline adds an intriguing dimension for Memphis. This is chiefly due to a logjam in the roster. Of the 15 players under standard contracts, 14 are locked in until 2024-25. Xavier Tillman Sr stands as the sole player set to enter free agency after this season. Considering the Grizzlies possess a first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and may need to address the contract of GG Jackson if he continues to excel, relying on one projected open roster spot won’t suffice.

Of course, these issues could wait until the offseason. However, the deadline presents an opportunity for Memphis to be proactive. The Grizzlies could explore trading players who don’t align with their plans while acquiring expiring contracts to cultivate roster flexibility for the upcoming season.

Here we will look at the next trade that the Memphis Grizzlies must make after acquiring Pascal Siakam from the Raptors.

Help on the Wings

The terrible news of Ja Morant's season-ending injury reverberates across the organization. However, with dreams of a Play-In dashed, Memphis can now turn its focus to other serious roster problems. Simply put, the Grizzlies lack a solid fifth starter. Yes, Steven Adams is expected to return next season. Still, the rotation of David Roddy, Ziaire Williams, and Luke Kennard demonstrates the critical need for extra help. This guy does not have to be as good as Desmond Bane or Jaren Jackson Jr, but Memphis needs an answer on the wings. They need someone who can score at all levels and defend in a variety of positions.

Trade Targets

With the luxury of time on their side, the Grizzlies can exercise prudence and avoid hasty decisions. However, they should remain opportunistic. They could certainly consider talents like Quentin Grimes or De'Andre Hunter. If the opportunity arises to augment their core with those guys, the Grizzlies should pounce. Remember that these guys are aligned with Morant, Bane, and Jackson Jr in timeline and potential. As such, seizing such opportunities could be advantageous.

Alternatively, Memphis might explore leveraging non-essential veterans such as Kennard, John Konchar, and Tillman Sr in exchange for valuable draft assets. Quietly surveying the market for Marcus Smart wouldn't be without merit, too. A perimeter trio featuring Smart alongside Morant and Bane has not really worked as well as fans had hoped.

Other Considerations

Recall that in the previous summer, Memphis parted ways with former backup point guard Tyus Jones as he entered the final year of his contract. Notably, Adams, Aldama, Kennard, and Williams are all slated for expiring contracts in the 2024-25 season. If Memphis seeks to make significant moves, these names warrant close observation.

Another Ziaire Williams stinker pic.twitter.com/gHnVz7TaS4 — Error (@ErrorPC_) January 21, 2024

Ziaire Williams has also struggled to carve out a consistent role in Memphis. With the return of key players, his prospects for playing time are unlikely to improve. As a former top-10 pick, Williams might attract interest from teams willing to take a chance on his potential before he hits free agency.

Another intriguing option is Jake LaRavia. He is a former first-round pick who could pique the interest of teams seeking wing depth. This is particularly true given the emergence of Vince Williams Jr. This may render players like LaRavia and Ziaire Williams more expendable.

Looking Ahead

As the 2024 NBA trade deadline draws near, the Memphis Grizzlies stand at a pivotal juncture in their season and future trajectory. Ja Morant's absence has underscored the team's immediate need to fortify their wing position and address roster imbalances. Yes, challenges loom. However, opportunities also abound for Memphis to bolster its core and position itself for sustained success. The Grizzlies have the chance to shape their destiny in the competitive landscape of the NBA. That's whether through strategic trades, astute player evaluations, or calculated roster maneuvers. In the fast-paced world of professional basketball, every decision matters, and for the Grizzlies, the 2024 NBA trade deadline represents a critical moment in their ongoing evolution as a franchise.