With Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and others finally healthy after an injury-riddled year that derailed the Memphis Grizzlies a season ago, there is a strong belief that this organization can be a dark horse contender in the Western Conference during the 2024-25 season. So far, Memphis has exhibited similar problems they had last year regarding their defensive effort. This has driven head coach Taylor Jenkins crazy thus far.

The Grizzlies have started the new season with a shaky 2-2 record in the sense that they really haven't proven anything to this point. As electric as their offense can be, Jenkins' team has failed to live up to expectations defensively, especially when it comes to stopping their opponents in the second half.

After losing 126-123 on Monday night to the Chicago Bulls, a game in which the Grizzlies surrendered 72 points in the second half, Jenkins sounded off on his team's effort and intensity.

“Terrible defense. Give the Bulls a lot of credit. They put us on our heels. We were atrocious defensively, and they took advantage,” Jenkins told reporters during his postgame press conference. “We didn’t give one lick about defense and that’s a problem for us right now.”

Grizzlies' worrisome defensive numbers

Through four games, the Grizzlies rank 21st in the league in defensive rating and 29th in points allowed per game. Defense has always been one of Jenkins' strengths as the head coach of the team, which is why this is very unorthodox for this group to begin the year.

Aside from the poor advanced statistics regarding this team's defense, one can simply look at the product in order to understand why Jenkins is as frustrated as he is. In the first and second quarters of games, the Grizzlies own the second-best point differential in the league, according to Damichael Cole of the Commercial Appeal. However, this team ranks last in third quarter point differential as well as 27th in fourth quarter point differential.

In their four games this season, the Grizzlies have allowed a total of 283 second-half points, an average of 70.8 points per game after halftime. As Jenkins said, these numbers are atrocious.

Teams are having their way scoring against the Grizzlies this season, which is why Jenkins feels the way he does. With Jaren Jackson Jr. and Marcus Smart on the court, two former Defensive Player of the Year award winners, there is no reason why Memphis should be struggling to defend the hoop. One could point to the towering rookie, Zach Edey, as another reason why this organization shouldn't struggle to protect the rim.

The good news for the Grizzlies is that they have plenty of time to turn things around. Better yet, they have a semi-favorable schedule approaching with games against the Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards, and Portland Trail Blazers, three rebuilding teams. Jenkins and his squad will look to correct their defensive flaws on Wednesday against the Nets.