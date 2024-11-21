Player comparisons are usually the currency of the offseason. Draftniks and front offices spend hours trying to guess how a prospect might pan out. Coaches are more worried about how they will shape that rookie clay throughout the course of a season and career. The Memphis Grizzlies are patiently waiting on Zach Edey (ankle) to heal up but one first-year phenom is already making some unique waves. That is why Taylor Jenkins refused to take the bait when asked about former Miami Heat fan Jaylen Wells looking like a young Jimmy Butler.

Jenkins does not label any player with another's name or expectations. It is part of a well-rounded, thought-out developmental philosophy that aims to allow players room to grow organically with the Grizzlies, not under a microscope.

“No comps,” Jenkins stated. “I have been very impressed with what (Jaylen Wells) has showcased with us. I'm so excited to see what his game evolves into over the course of his rookie season.”

Wells has quickly grown into a key contributor capable of stepping into a starting lineup role. The 21-year-old is averaging 11.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 0.7 blocks/steals per game in 25.8 minutes of action. The Grizzlies have given Wells the toughest defensive assignments, like an NBA Cup game against Michael Porter Jr., and the rookie keeps rising to the challenge.

Jenkins knows this is the floor, and the ceiling is too high to be seen this early in the season. Wells needed only a few weeks to readjust to the NBA's pace of play. Throw out the first five games and he is averaging 13.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 0.8 steals/blocks per game. It may not seem like much of an increase, but Wells' efficiency numbers have seen a considerable uptick.

The focus going forward for Wells is consistency on the court and learning how to navigate the rigors of the NBA schedule. The rest, according to Jenkins, is just about sharpening the skills that got him into the rotations as a rookie.

“Still young, with what his body can grow into,” Jenkins began. “(Jaylen Wells) has so many great physical tools with his lateral movement and how he can run. You see that he'll be able to add some more strength and the lateral movement strength that he has right now to have an impact in on-ball defense. It's really encouraging to see but I always try not to compare guys. I want them to be carving their own pathway.”