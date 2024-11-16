The Memphis Grizzlies got tripped up by Draymond Green and Steph Curry's Golden State Warriors to start the NBA Cup segment of the schedule. Ja Morant watched from the sidelines as Zach Edey suffered through one of the league's most frustrating experiences, a dirty play that goes unpunished. Still, the Grizzlies are very encouraged by Edey's progress and calm under pressure as a rookie under fire.

Edey is averaging 11.5 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 62.2% from the field and contributing approximately one steal, one block, and one assist per game in 20.5 minutes of action. The numbers look better if you exclude those first few weeks on the job. Edey has posted 14.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, 1.2 steals, and an assist over the past six games (23.1 minutes). He has missed only one three-pointer (5-of-6) over that stretch, showing a real ability to space the floor.

The Hack-a-Zach strategy is not working either, having made 16-of-19 over the past six games. Damichael Cole (Memphis Commercial Appeal) heard from half the locker room after the Grizzlies' November 13 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Luke Kennard, Marcus Smart, and head coach Taylor Jenkins were singing Edey's praises despite taking a loss.

“(Edey) is trying to set a tone with the way he’s playing physically,” Smart noted. “(The NBA game) is different. He’s getting used to it. Give him some more time and he’ll catch on. Those kinds of things as a rookie, we kind of knew. That’s what teams are going to do, try to pick on him just because they know the game a little better.”

“He’ll get a feel of the game,” Kennard added. “Especially down the stretch in those big-time pressure situations. It just comes with experience and knowing what teams do.”

Jenkins “thought his presence was really good,” but Edey was a bit more self-critical after facing LeBron James. Learning the little tricks that one-name Hall of Famers like Draymond and LeBron will use just takes time. Next time, he should see their second action coming.

“It’s just actions I haven’t really guarded too much before,” Edey admitted. “I never guarded a 6-foot-10 dude coming off a ball screen with a back screen on top of it, so it’s just making adjustments game by game. I’ve seen it once, so I should be good next time.”

Zach Edey's Grizzlies must keep grinding

The Grizzlies are managing significant injuries while treading water in the Western Conference. Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr. have missed a combined 14 games this season. Marcus Smart has been unavailable for half of the season. Edey was left frustrated and baffled by the code-breaking play but the rookie is helping carry the team. The reserve center is second in total points over the past six games, behind only starting big man Jackson Jr.

Edey had a point to make after getting aggravated by Green's ankle-twisting ways.

“It definitely wasn’t a basketball play,” Edey said after the game.

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins also addressed Green's uncalled flagrant foul in the postgame media session.

“Very disappointing there was that one play,” Jenkins said. “We were about to start the break, and he’s been playing really hard to try to outlet, and Draymond grabs his leg and pulls him down, and it doesn’t get reviewed. So I know there’s a code in this league, and I don’t understand how that wasn’t reviewed. Very disappointing.”

However, the Purdue alum was a bright spot in what was a 24-point blowout before some garbage time minutes made the final scoreline look more respectable. The Grizzlies expect to see more of the same as Edey develops this season.