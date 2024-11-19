It's early when it comes to judging the 2024 NBA Draft class but Ja Morant's injury-riddled Memphis Grizzlies might have the best rookies on any roster. Zach Edey is converting new believers down on Beale Street while Taylor Jenkins has invested time in unearthing a gem of a second-rounder. Jaylen Wells has not yet been baptized with a welcome-to-the-league moment, and that's a good thing, but there was one assignment that had the rookie in a twilight zone.

Wells told ClutchPoints about the one player that had the rookie shaking his head in disbelief.

“I don't really have a welcome to the NBA moment yet,” Wells said. “But I was talking about this preseason game and it's like ‘I'm guarding Taj Gibson. This is crazy.' Like out of all the guys that was the one that got me. It was like ‘Why am I guarding Taj Gibson right now?' This is wild.”

Expand Tweet

The Folsom High (California) alum is not circling any dates on the schedule, even for a role model like Jimmy Butler. Wells rescinded his Miami Heat fan card after a month of NBA action and is not bothering with the internal hype that comes with circling dates on a calendar.

“Jimmy Butler. That's probably the main guy (I'm looking forward to facing),” admitted Wells. “I grew up being a Heat fan, (but) I'm not a Heat fan anymore…I don't even know when that (Grizzlies versus Heat) game is, to be honest with you.”

Wells will have to wait another three months for that matchup. The Grizzlies host the Heat on the Ides of March 2025 before an April 3 date in South Beach. Butler might be idling up for the NBA Playoffs for another franchise if Butler's current stalemate with Heat head honcho Pat Riley continues. Butler wants a new contract and one more shot at a championship run. Miami could move in a different direction before the NBA Trade Deadline passes.

Grizzlies, Jalen Wells getting ready for NBA Cup action

Will Jaylen Wells get the jersey swap opportunity of his childhood dreams? Only time will tell. However, the rookie is doing a very good impression of his idol over the first month of the season. Taylor Jenkins might even have a hard time keeping Wells out of the starting lineup even with a fully healthy roster.

Unfortunately, Ja Morant will not be ready for the Grizzlies' NBA Cup tilt versus the Nuggets on November 19. Nikola Jokic (personal reason) might not make it back either. Either way, Wells and Edey have to be prepared to contribute in a big way to help the Grizzlies tread water in the Western Conference.

Jenkins talked about what Jaylen Wells and Zach Edey can do to cut down on mistakes and catch up to the NBA's pace before the holiday season kicks into high gear.

“It's watching film,” Jenkins stressed. “Then when we do our walk-through just showing the movement patterns where, yeah, you tried to make that play we've been drilling but maybe you missed the other opportunity. Maybe there was even something earlier in the possession where we didn't have to rely on that high-risk play later in the possession. ”

Expand Tweet

We'll go back and keep educating our guys,” continued Jenkins. “It's still a work in progress. I love that the intent is there. Sometimes their decisions can be…a little more beneficial than the ones that result in a turnover.”