The Memphis Grizzlies are still identifying growth areas at the midway point of the 2024-25 NBA season. Taylor Jenkins and company took one on the chin in a 143-106 loss while visiting the New York Knicks though. Madison Square Garden has seen some one-sided fights before, but this was the kind of defeat that leaves a mark. It also exposed an issue with Scotty Pippen Jr.'s game that the coaching staff is not worried about, at least not yet. Shooting numbers are way down and Pippen Jr. is no longer creating space by pulling defenders away from the paint.

Pippen Jr. is averaging 9.8 points, 4.6 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.5 steals/blocks in 21.6 minutes per game this season. The free-throw accuracy (67.7%) is disappointing; he was at 74.5% last season. His three-point shooting (35.3%) is respectable yet unremarkable due to a current almost month-long slump from beyond the arc. While concerning to some fans, Jenkins is preaching patience.

The first week of the month was fine and Pippen Jr. hit 41.7% from beyond the arc last season after all. However, almost nothing has gone right for Pippen Jr. offensively since January 7. The 24-year-old is an abysmal 7.1% from three-point range (58.8% FTA) after losing to the Knicks (Jan. 27).

Jenkins told ClutchPoints there was one characteristic for Pippen Jr. to keep in mind while fighting through the slump.

“His competitiveness. I mean, (Pippen Jr.) is going to make his mark in a lot of different ways defensively. I think he is one of our best pace drivers,” Jenkins explained. “We know he is capable of shooting the three-ball.”

As for what Jenkins and the Grizzlies like about Pippen Jr.'s game now that the reserve point guard spot is all but secure?

“(Pippen Jr.'s) pick and roll play has improved, his playmaking in general and in the open court has improved,” replied Jenkins. “And then his tenacity on the defensive side. The guy can guard up with the size, the way he picks up full court, his attention to detail and game plans.”

The label ‘reserve point guard' might not even be fair for Pippen Jr. with these Grizzlies. Jenkins feels comfortable moving the 6-foot-2 guard around the rotation. His production and attitude remain the same even when the minutes fluctuate a bit.

“I mean (Scotty Pippen Jr.) has earned a lot of trust,” Jenkins stated. “To be a guy who can go from the third or fourth sub coming in, to one who could be the first sub or even a start having to play 30 minutes and close games for u based on what our lineup availability is. So a lot of faith and trust in that guy because as I've said, the work ethic, the competitiveness, and then I see the steady improvement in his playmaking overall.”

Someone will have to pick up the shooting slack eventually. Going an entire month with only one made three-pointer will build a brick-laden road to the bench for the NBA Playoffs. The Grizzlies cannot afford to be misfiring in the biggest moments. Thankfully, Scotty Pippen's ice-cold month came before the NBA All-Star break. Taylor Jenkins can afford to be patient while the Grizzlies are winning.