Opinions on Zach Edey varied wildly going into the 2024 NBA Draft. Not much has been settled since then due to circumstances, schemes, injuries, and some fluctuating rotations. Ja Morant's Memphis Grizzlies are still teaching Zach Edey the nuances but Taylor Jenkins has been encouraged by what the rookie has picked up over the first 30 games of his NBA career.

The franchise's leader in wins spent a few minutes talking about Edey's evolution after a battle with Mark Williams in a 132-120 win over the Charlotte Hornets. It was mostly complimentary but there are a few things the Grizzlies want to see improve over the next 40 games of the season.

“Continue to improve on his pick-and-roll defense. Obviously, (LaMelo Ball) got a couple of sneak layups on the baseline,” Jenkins said. “We wanted them to shoot some floaters. In the first half we did a good job when Williams was not making those shots. Second half, different story.”

The Grizzlies shifted out of top gear in the second half of a somewhat lethargic win. Edey was having problems keeping Mark Williams from scoring but at least Memphis made him work for all 38 points.

“(Williams) had a rhythm going in that second half. I thought (Edey) did a pretty good job outside of a couple of layups that he gave up. Just his positioning, staying below the roller, not giving up a lob,” Jenkins relayed. “We wanted to give up floaters if anything and try to force the ball out of a certain guy's hands. Williams had a good night tonight.”

Jenkins was not assigning blame though, just uplifting Edey after a somewhat rough night.

“Nothing to be discouraged about because I thought (Edey) actually did a pretty good job,” added Jenkins. “Rebounding out of it was a big key. I know we got hurt when he was out of the game but I thought for the most part he did a pretty solid job being in a rebounding position with the pick-and-roll coverage that he was in.”

Jenkins is betting on a more consistent Edey impacting entire games over the back half of the season. The scheme is not counting on Edey's post-heavy offense but rather an offensive expansion that Purdue all but ignored. Jenkins appreciates Edey's adaptability to the Grizzlies' playstyle, which isn't always focused on feeding the ball to the big man. Drawing out that potential is an inexact process though.

“There is not one button to push or anything like that. I think he may not be the beneficiary of certain things when we are running. With how we are spacing he is not going to get the touches,” Jenkins explained. “I thought in the first half he was doing a great job cutting off of the perimeter, cutting into the dunker. Guys were finding him. He got a couple of lobs and some post touches deep. Teams double-team and he gets a kick-out. It's just taking what the game gives him.”

Fitting in with the Grizzlies in general has not been a problem though. The only headaches are the type every organization expects with a new face at the facilities. Finding the right spots on the court has been more of an adjustment than joining a new team with an unfamiliar playbook.

“As I've been saying all along, (Edey) is really adapting well to our style of play,” Jenkins said. “If he can get behind (the defense) and duck in against mismatches, great. If not, playing on the perimeter I think the screening is something we want to continue to work with in different coverages. As he is kind of figuring that out, every step that he has taken is growth.”

Some things do not need to change though. The Grizzlies are just fine with the everyday, blue-collar approach Edey brings to the team.

“I just want him to keep focusing on what his impact can be,” Jenkins stressed. “Don't worry about scoring or productivity and all that. I think he is making the right plays. That is all that matters. Sometimes he will have a slow start and a great second half so it's about just staying the course when he is (on the court).”

Next up is a matchup against fellow rookie big man Yves Missi and Zion Williamson's New Orleans Pelicans. The Grizzlies need Zach Edey to show up in a big way to keep climbing the NBA's Western Conference standings.