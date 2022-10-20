‘They got to see Memphis’: Ja Morant fires stern Grizzlies warning at rest of NBA

Ja Morant is not one bit bothered about other NBA teams retooling and improving during the offseason. After all, he knows very well what the Memphis Grizzlies are capable of.

Ahead of their season opener against the New York Knicks on Wednesday, Morant sent a rather stern warning to the rest of the NBA. Instead of being cautious of those teams who have taken a significant leap during the offseason heading to the 2022-23 campaign, the Grizzlies star said it’s the opponents who should be worried about Memphis.

“When I get ready for war, I’m not worried about who’s on the other side. … As far as who made any offseason moves, I’m not worried about it. They got to see Memphis,” Morant said, via NBA on ESPN.

Grizzlies fans will definitely love Ja Morant’s confidence, and it’s not like it doesn’t have any merits. Remember, Memphis is coming off a year where they finished second in the West standings. Also, who could forget their brilliant playoffs run where they gave the eventual champions Golden State Warriors a run for their money?

Of course the West got tougher this year. The Minnesota Timberwolves got their own Big 3 with Rudy Gobert’s acquisition, then there’s the Los Angeles Clippers getting healthy with Kawhi Leonard back and deeper with John Wall joining them. The New Orleans Pelicans are also a threat with Zion Williamson looking better than ever after a battle with foot injury.

It is up to Morant and the Grizzlies to walk the talk, but there are certainly plenty of reasons to be optimistic about their outlook this campaign.