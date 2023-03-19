Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Whenever the Golden State Warriors lose to the Memphis Grizzlies, Klay Thompson often uses their four championships to talk back. That was the case once again on Saturday as the Ja Morant-less Grizzlies squad blew out the Dubs at FedExForum.

Thompson was caught on camera talking trash at the Grizzlies bench by counting one to four with his fingers, referencing their title wins.

Klay Thompson counting his rings as the Grizzlies take down the Warriors 🍿 pic.twitter.com/aLNIROLHA0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 19, 2023

Sure enough, however, plenty of NBA fans couldn’t help but get annoyed with Thompson’s antics. After all, his tendency to remind the Grizzlies of their four rings is getting tiresome for many. It’s fun in the beginning since they have every right to boast that, but it just seems they can’t be proud of anything that they are doing at the present–so much so that they always have to look back at their glory days.

Many called Thompson “corny” for his latest act, while others mock him and said it’s proof that he’s “washed.”

“Gotta be old when that’s the only thing you can say after getting completely blast yet again on the road hahaha,” a critic commented. Another one said, “His only response to anyone. Doesn’t even hit the same when you use it every other game.”

A third commenter said, “Klay Thompson is the corniest winner in NBA history and I hope the Grizzlies knock the Warriors out of the 1st round just for Brooks to count up 4 wins in his face.”

“Klay Thompson is a corny dude. I legit haven’t cared for bro since 2015. Something about that dude vibe seems smug and I saw that way back when they won their first title,” another critic added.

Here are more reactions to Thompson’s trash talk:

Dillion brooks when asked about klay Thompson pic.twitter.com/Kt1gZJVnwt — What Klay Say?… (@bald_head_steph) March 19, 2023

Klay thompson bringing up rings is the equivalent to a celebrity bringing up money in a twitter argument after they get cooked on the timeline https://t.co/545pkJxY01 — John (@iam_johnw) March 19, 2023

It’s fine to talk trash for sure, but Thompson knows very well he and the Warriors need to back it up with actions.