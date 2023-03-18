Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Golden State Warriors will meet the Memphis Grizzlies tonight. We are in Tennessee, sharing our NBA odds series, making a Warriors-Grizzlies prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Warriors fell 127-119 to the Atlanta Hawks. Sadly, the Warriors fell behind early and could not rally. Steph Curry scored 31 points but only made 12 of 27 shots. Additionally, Kevon Looney had 18 points and 16 rebounds, while Donte DiVincenzo added 18 points. Klay Thompson had 15 points on 6 for 14 shooting. Also, the bench played terribly, scoring only 27 points. The Warriors shot 48 percent from the field but only 27.5 percent from the triples. Also, they turned the ball over 17 times.

The Grizzlies escaped with a 126-118 overtime victory over the San Antonio Spurs. Amazingly, Dillon Brooks made a 37-foot 3-pointer from the corner to tie it up with time expiring to send the game into overtime. It turned into the Desmond Bane show in OT as he scored eight of the 17 points to help propel the Grizzlies to victory. Ultimately, he finished with 21 points. Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 28 points and played a big role in the extra session. Likewise, Tyus Jones had a triple-double with 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. The Grizzlies shot 48.5 percent from the field and held the Spurs to 39.8 percent.

The Warriors come into this game with a record of 36-35. Also, they are 5-5 over their past 10 games. The Warriors are only 7-28 on the road, and have lost 10 road games in a row. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies come into this game with a record of 42-27. The Grizzlies are 6-4 over their past 10 games. Moreover, they are 28-5 at home and have won seven home games in a row.

The Warriors lead the series 2-1. Initially, they won the two games in San Francisco but lost the only game in Memphis a few weeks ago.

Here are the Warriors-Grizzlies NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Warriors-Grizzlies Odds

Golden State Warriors: +1.5 (-108)

Memphis Grizzlies: -1.5 (-112)

Over: 223.5 (-110)

Under: 223.5 (-110)

How To Watch Warriors vs. Grizzlies

TV: NBA, BSSE and NBCS

Stream: NBA

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

The Warriors need their stars to perform on offense and defense. Therefore, it is the biggest reason they have struggled recently. Curry averages 30.1 points per game. Meanwhile, Thompson averages 22.1 points, and Jordan Poole averages 20.5 points per game. The Warriors average 118.3 points per game and have somehow averaged the exact number against the Grizzlies. Also, the bench averages 36.3 points per game but only 30.3 against Memphis. The Warriors average 16.6 3-pointers per game this season. However, they only average 15.7 conversions from the triples against the Grizzlies. The Warriors have trouble handling the ball, averaging 16.3 turnovers per game. Also, they have averaged 16 turnovers against the Warriors.

But the biggest issue in Golden State is defense. Unfortunately, they are allowing teams to score plenty of points against them. It is the most significant reason they are losing games on the road.

The Warriors will cover the spread if they can convert their shooting chances. Then, they must play better defense.

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

The Grizzlies are still without Ja Morant, who is serving a suspension. Therefore, the other stars have taken over. Bane averages 21.1 points per game. However, he only averages 16.7 against the Warriors. Dillon Brooks averages 14.3 points per game. Conversely, he averages 12.3 points per game against the Warriors. Jackson averages 17.2 points per game. Also, he averages 16.3 points per game against Golden State. The Grizzlies average 115.8 points per game. Significantly, they average 120 against the Warriors this season. The Grizzlies average 11.6 conversions from the triples. Significantly, they average 12.6 3-pointers against the Warriors this season.

The bench has not been great, averaging 35.1 points per game. Also, they average 34 points per game against the Warriors. The Grizzlies also average 13.8 turnovers per game. Additionally, they average 12.7 against the Warriors. The Grizzlies must figure out how to outproduce the Warriors and also not turn the ball over. Then, they must defend the rim and prevent the Warriors from gaining secondary chances.

The Grizzlies will cover the spread if Bane, Brooks, and Jackson all produce. Next, the bench must produce and not go on cold spells. They must shoot better than they did against the Spurs.

Final Warriors-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

The Warriors are floundering on the road. Unfortunately, it will not get any easier against the Grizzlies. The Warriors will stumble again on the road, and the Grizzlies will dominate them again. Expect an dominating performance from the Grizzlies, as they even the season series.

Final Warriors-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Memphis Grizzlies: -1.5 (-112)