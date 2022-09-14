‘We were the favorites’: Ja Morant vocal on Grizzlies’ disappointing playoffs loss vs. Warriors

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant thinks they would have beaten the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 playoffs had he not been injured.

Morant has already opened up how his injury was the most “frustrating” part of the past season, emphasizing his belief that it was their year and they could have won it all had he stayed healthy. To recall, Morant suffered a knee injury in Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinals against the Warriors, forcing him to be sidelined for the rest of the series.

The Grizzlies eventually bowed down to the Warriors in six games, but Morant said the results would’ve been different if he was there since they felt like they were the favorites at that point.

“I felt like, me personally and my teammates, we were the favorites in that series,” Morant shared, per Sports Illustrated.

Of course it is easy to see where Ja Morant is coming from. They finished second in the West during the regular season, and considering they had homecourt advantage, they had every reason to be confident and optimistic.

Not to mention that the first two games in that series were decided by just five points or less. While the Dubs obviously had the deeper roster and more experienced team, it was still difficult to ignore the Grizzlies.

What Morant is saying remains a big “What If,” especially with Stephen Curry proving that he’s the best player on the court during those times. But then again, we can’t fault him for believing they had the advantage.

Hopefully, though, Morant and the Grizzlies can walk the talk once again when the 2022-23 season comes.