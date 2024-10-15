Preseason prognostications bring out plenty of emotions and it's not just limited to the fans. For instance, the Memphis Grizzlies are getting defensive about their Western Conference chances this season. Grizzlies star Ja Morant could not believe the NBA's GM put him on the league's breakout lists. Morant is already an established All-Star who led the Grizzlies to a top-four seed and a postseason run. There is room for some shock-the-world growth from one homegrown talent though.

Curiosity will bring in customers to see Zach Edey. Scotty Pippen Jr. is better poised for a breakout than Morant, who will be the focus of scouting reports all season. The son of a Hall-of-Famer, Pippen Jr.'s opportunity with the Grizzlies is unique. Marcus Smart's deployment as a two-guard and Derrick Rose's retirement has pushed the 23-year-old up the depth chart. Right behind Morant in fact, if Pippen Jr. can handle the pressure.

Pippen Jr. has already shown glimpses of his potential during the preseason and Summer League action. He led all players in assists (6) in the opener against the Dallas Mavericks. Adding 12 points, two rebounds, and going 2-for-2 from three-point range was promising as well. The five turnovers, not so much.

The Grizzlies got nine points, five assists, and four rebounds from Pippen Jr. in the preseason home opener. He had another nine points and five assists against the Indiana Pacers. That is about all Taylor Jenkins needs in 20 minutes of action leading the reserves.

Pippen Jr. averaged 12.9 points, 4.7 assists, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game with Memphis last season. Hitting over 40% from beyond the arc will keep Pippen Jr. in an NBA rotation. The Grizzlies are good enough to blow out more than a few teams this season. That will give the reserve point guard plenty of time to pad stats.

Two-way contracts have a 50-game threshold. Fans can expect the Grizzlies to give Pippen Jr. a fully guaranteed deal before the NBA All-Star break. Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman has been planning on it.

“We’ll see where things shake out, in terms of who’s in what role as we kick the season off,” explained Kleiman. “But Scotty is someone who we have real confidence in playing a role.”

Grizzlies defensive about Scotty Pippen Jr.'s potential

Defense is another area where Pippen Jr. excels. His 1.7 steals per game highlight his ability to disrupt opposing offenses and create transition opportunities for his team. Pippen Jr.'s points and free throw attempts depend on those easy buckets. A never-ending defensive tenacity will be crucial for the Grizzlies in the Western Conference race.

Just don't ask Pippen Jr. about filling a Hall of Famer's shoes. That is not how he sees the situation, as told to Clutch Points.

Expand Tweet

“Growing up I used to always go to Chicago Bulls games and was around Derrick as a kid,” Pippen Jr. replied. “I feel I've been seeing him since I was 10 years old so that was a surreal feeling to play with him on the roster last season. I definitely talked to him after I heard the news of his retirement. I wouldn't say ‘filling his shoes' or anything like that. I don't really look at it that way.”

NBA fans will be looking at Pippen Jr. in a different way after a breakout season. Book it like a ticket to that Bulls visit to Memphis on October 28.