The Memphis Grizzlies are going all-out this preseason to shake off Ja Morant's rust and aid in Zach Edey's rookie adjustments. Marcus Smart is already talking championship, among other things. The former NBA Defensive Player of the Year (2021-22) also revealed how Zach Edey can unlock the full potential of the Grizzlies' defense.

Specifically, Smart recently explained how having Edey act as the defensive anchor this season will give the Grizzlies a boost. Of course, one attribute in particular could not be ignored, per Sportskeeda's Grant Afseth.

“Huge, man. (Edey) is going to be huge for us,” Smart stated. “He allows us to do a lot of different things on the defensive end. He lets me and Jaren really give everything we've got. Being former Defensive Players of the Year, it's great to have that rim protection behind us. Being 7-foot-4 helps with that.”

Edey is also more than just his height according to Smart.

“He moves very well,” explained Smart. “His IQ is very high and he's only continuing to get better.”

Grizzlies, Zach Edey agree with DPOY's scouting report

The Grizzlies took a chance on one of the most talked about NBA Draft curiosities of the past decade. They saw potential Purdue alum Zach Edey already knew was in the toolbox. Smart is seeing it now in practice. The big man can move but people were not paying attention to the right things, as Edey told ClutchPoints during Grizzlies Media Day.

“Most of my journey has been pretty well reported,” Edey shared. “I think that a lot of people got caught up in me being 7-foot-4, 300 pounds and just took that at face value. A lot of people didn't really watch me play at Purdue. They didn't watch me move around and do certain things at Purdue. It is what it is but yeah, there are a lot of things I can do that people don't know about.”

Fans will get to see Edey play with the freedom to make inconsequential mistakes four more times before the regular season begins. Home games against the Charlotte Hornets (Oct. 10) and the Miami Heat (Oct. 18) sandwich road trips to Chicago (Oct. 12) and Indiana (Oct. 14).