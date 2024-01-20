The two teams meet for the first time this season.

Our coverage of today's NBA action continues as we bring you another prediction and pick for this next cross-conference matchup. The Memphis Grizzlies (15-26) will take on the Chicago Bulls (20-23) with both teams hoping to remain in the playoff picture. Check out our NBA odds series for our Grizzlies-Bulls prediction and pick.

The Memphis Grizzlies are currently fourth in their division and 13th overall in the Western Conference standings. After a small three-game winning streak, they've gone 1-3 during their last four games and lost 103-118 most recently to the Minnesota Timberwolves. They'll hit the road with an added day of rest trying to improve their 11-11 away record.

The Chicago Bulls are also fourth in their division, but they hold the nine-spot in the Eastern Conference at the moment. They've seen a tiny spark in their play, winning five of their last seven games. They just finished a three-game road trip and won their most recent contest 116-110 in a hostile Toronto environment. They'll be happy to host this game as small favorites.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Grizzlies-Bulls Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: +7 (-110)

Moneyline: +245

Chicago Bulls: -7 (-110)

Moneyline: -300

Over: 213.5 (-110)

Under: 213.5 (-110)

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Bulls

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: NBA Sports Chicago, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread/Win

It's still unsure how the Memphis Grizzlies will continue this season without Ja Morant, but if the last few games are any indication, then they may not be in rough shape after all. Just a few games ago, the Grizzlies went on a 3-0 road trip and took down the Lakers, Suns, and Mavericks in consecutive games. While they lost their most recent game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, they were hanging-in with the best team in the Western Conference and made it competitive until the final minutes of the game. They showed a ton of promise with their scoring and defensive efforts last night and most of all, they played with a ton of heart on both ends of the floor.

Jaren Jackson Jr. has been massive for the Grizzlies and he's fully putting the team on his back at times with his inside scoring. Against one of the best frontcourt pairings in Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert, Jackson still managed a game-high 36 points while going 3-6 from behind the arc. Down the stretch, their defense seemed a bit sluggish and it was the worst time for Anthony Edwards to explode in the fourth quarter. Nevertheless, it was a hard-fought game and the Grizzlies have a lot of positive aspects to build from without their star point guard.

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Bulls had a similarly gritty game their last time out against the Toronto Raptors as they had to protect numerous leads while fending off the ruckus home crowd. DeMar DeRozan always seems to perform well against his former teams and this was no different as he managed a team-high 24 points while adding seven rebounds and six assists. Nikola Vucevic also had himself a great game, matching DeRozan's point total and grabbing a whopping 14 rebounds and seven assists. Vucevic has long been a missing piece for the Bulls offense and while he's usually rather consistent and stays healthy, they would love to see more dominant performances like this as they get deeper into the season.

Zach LaVine was quiet and he's slowly been easing his way back into the rotation following his injury. Since then, Coby White has stepped up in a huge way and he's been posting 20-point scoring totals very consistently. If the Bulls can figure out a way to synchronize their high-scoring guards while also getting Nikola Vucevic involved, they truly have great potential in their lineup. However, spreading the ball around will always be difficult in Chicago with so many capable and pure-scorers around.

Final Grizzlies-Bulls Prediction & Pick

This will be the first meeting between these two teams and while he's a GTD at the moment, we're excited to see Derrick Rose receive a warm welcome from the Chicago fans as he heads back home. The Grizzlies are playing surprisingly well since losing Ja Morant and while their backcourt is completely depleted, getting Rose back could help them out with scoring the ball and attacking the rim more.

However, the Bulls play with a bit more size along the perimeters and I think they will give the Grizzlies a ton of trouble penetrating into the paint. Jaren Jackson Jr. should go for another high scoring performance, but we'll take the Bulls with our final prediction to get the win at home.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Grizzlies-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Chicago Bulls ML (-300); OVER 213.5 (-110)