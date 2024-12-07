ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues and we have a tilt between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Boston Celtics on Saturday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-Celtics prediction and pick.

The Boston Celtics will host the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday in what promises to be an exciting matchup. The Celtics, boasting a 19-4 record, have been dominant at home, winning their last seven games at TD Garden. Jayson Tatum is in MVP form, averaging 28.4 points per game, and alongside Jaylen Brown, who contributes 25.2 points, they form a potent scoring duo that poses a significant challenge for the Grizzlies' defense.

On the other hand, the Grizzlies (15-8) are looking to build on their recent success, having won four of their last five games. Key players like Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. will need to step up against Boston's formidable lineup. While Memphis has shown resilience, the Celtics' overall depth and home-court advantage make them the favorites in this contest. Expect a high-paced game with plenty of scoring as both teams vie for crucial playoff positioning.

Here are the Grizzlies-Raptors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Grizzlies-Celtics NBA Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +205

Boston Celtics: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -250

Over: 237.5 (-110)

Under: 237.5 (-110)

How To Watch Grizzlies vs Celtics

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Boston, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Grizzlies Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Memphis Grizzlies are poised to pull off an upset against the Boston Celtics on Saturday, despite being 6.5-point underdogs. The Grizzlies have been on a hot streak, winning four of their last five games, and their momentum could carry them to victory at TD Garden. Jaren Jackson Jr. has been a force to be reckoned with, averaging 21.7 points per game and providing a formidable presence on both ends of the court. His ability to stretch the floor with his three-point shooting, combined with his shot-blocking prowess, could prove challenging for the Celtics' frontcourt. Additionally, the potential return of Ja Morant from injury could provide a significant boost to the Grizzlies' offense and playmaking abilities.

While the Celtics boast an impressive 19-4 record and have been dominant at home, they may be due for a letdown game after their recent high-profile victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Grizzlies' underdog status could work in their favor, as they'll likely play with a chip on their shoulder and nothing to lose. Memphis's defensive efforts, anchored by Jackson's 1.7 blocks per game, could disrupt the Celtics' offensive flow and force them into uncomfortable situations. If the Grizzlies can control the pace, limit turnovers, and capitalize on Boston's potential complacency, they have a real shot at shocking the basketball world with a statement win on Saturday night.

Why the Celtics Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Boston Celtics are primed to secure a victory against the Memphis Grizzlies this Saturday at TD Garden. The Celtics, boasting an impressive 19-4 record, have been nearly unstoppable at home, winning their last seven games in front of their passionate fanbase. Their dominance is underscored by their league-best 10-2 home record this season, creating an intimidating atmosphere for visiting teams. The dynamic duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown has been the cornerstone of Boston's success, with Tatum averaging 28.7 points and 8.7 rebounds per game, while Brown contributes 25.2 points.

The Celtics' home court advantage at TD Garden cannot be overstated. The electric atmosphere, described by players as contagious and special, has historically played a crucial role in Boston's playoff success. This energy, combined with the Celtics' superior depth and talent, will likely prove too much for the Grizzlies to handle. While Memphis has shown resilience, winning four of their last five games, they face an uphill battle against a Celtics team riding high on confidence after their recent victory over the Milwaukee Bucks2. With the Celtics' formidable offense averaging more points than the Grizzlies' defense typically allows, Boston is well-positioned to extend their winning streak and further solidify their position atop the Eastern Conference.

Final Grizzlies-Celtics Prediction & Pick

The Boston Celtics are likely to cover the -6.5 spread against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. The Celtics have been dominant at home, winning their last seven games at TD Garden with an average margin of 9.1 points. Their offensive firepower, led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, should overwhelm the Grizzlies' defense. While Memphis has shown resilience, winning four of their last five games, they face a tough challenge in Boston. The Celtics' strong record against the spread when favored by 6.5 or more points (7-11) and their recent success against the Grizzlies (9-1 in their last 10 meetings) suggest they'll win by a comfortable margin. Expect the Celtics to pull away in the second half and cover the spread.

Final Grizzlies-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Boston Celtics -9 (-110), Over 234.5 (-110)