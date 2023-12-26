Bully 2 and Midnight Club 5 also mentioned in the leaked GTA 5 source code files.

It's been a bad Christmas Day for Rockstar Games as the source code for Grand Theft Auto V (GTA 5) leaked into the internet, giving hackers and other people access to the programming code for the game.

The leak involves a 4.5 GB file purportedly containing the source code for GTA 5, obtained from a hack that occurred as early as 2022, seeing only the light of day now. The leaked source code is being distributed in private chat groups on Discord and Telegram using TOR links.

UPDATE: The source code is currently circulating in various group chats, despite efforts to privatize it again

The leaked source code is allegedly part of a bigger hack that contains over 200 GB of files on GTA 5, alongside references to other projects that Rockstar has been working on, both active and canceled. On top of the GTA 5 source code, references to canceled projects Bully 2 and Midnight Club 5 have been found within the files. Some 3D models, maps, and other relevant game files for the GTA 5 source code are also believed to be within the larger leak. Some speculate that access to this larger repository of game files will allow programmers to build the game and run it independently from Rockstar's servers.

GTA 5 Unreleased DLCs Revealed by Source Code Leak

BREAKING: The full source code for GTA 5 has been publicly leaked, the source code was previously traded between individuals before now

The 4.5 GB source code mentioned eight unreleased DLCs, including a possibly Manhunt-themed DLC, as well as what could have been Liberty City integrated into the base GTA 5 game.

List of GTA 5 Unannounced DLCs leaked:

Assassination Pack

Manhunt Pack

Norman Pack

Agent Trevor DLC

Relationship Pack

Enterprise Pack

Prologue DLC

LibertyV DLC

It is speculated that internal interest within Rockstar for the development of single-player DLCs waned as the success of GTA Online grew, with Rockstar choosing to focus its resources on developing more content for GTA Online instead. One such case was the Agent Trevor DLC which fans speculate instead became the Doomsday Heist in GTA Online, as well as the Enterprise Pack becoming the Finance and Felony for GTA Online.

Meanwhile, The Norman Pack is speculated to be the “Zombie Apocalypse” episode featuring either Michael or Franklin as the playable character. The Prologue DLC is speculated to contain content related to the game's prologue in the area of North Yankton, while the LibertyV DLC is a full-on conversion map of Liberty City in GTA 5. Rockstar's campaign against map mods converted into the GTA 5 engine earlier this year could be an indication that Liberty City was, at some point, supposed to come to GTA 5.

Rockstar and Grand Theft Auto Leaks in 2023

Rockstar Games has had a very tough time recently when it comes to hacks and leaks. Just last month, the timing of the official Grand Theft Auto 6 reveal was leaked, followed by the official announcement trailer itself being leaked by hackers leading up to its release. This prompted Rockstar to release the trailer earlier than scheduled.

A 2022 hack also led to substantial delays in GTA 6's development. Rockstar claims that it lost millions of dollars in terms of employee hours due to the leak.

Furthermore, Rockstar Games told the court to have lost $5.000.000 and thousands of hours of staff time to recover from the leak

Employee information also appeared in the most recent leak – particularly 1158 employee email addresses. It appears that only work email addresses were affected, with no reference to personal information or other sensitive personal data. Previous leaks were not as forgiving, as some earlier leaks this year targeting other companies ended up doxxing employees working on the video game projects affected by the leaks, such as the Insomniac leaks from earlier this month.