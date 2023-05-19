Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Take-Two Interactive may have hinted at the release date of Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6), giving a possible year window for its release.

During the Take-Two Interactive annual investor call and financial update, the company gave its investors an update on its financial state. While the contents of the statement are the usual, showing accurate numbers of their earnings and expenditures, one particular part caught the eye of eagle-eyed readers. To be specific, it was a statement that talked about the company’s Fiscal Year 2025.

We believe that we will enter our next phase of growth in Fiscal 2025, as we plan to deliver several groundbreaking titles that we anticipate will set new standards of quality and success and enable us to deliver over $8 billion in Net Bookings and over $1 billion in Adjusted Unrestricted Operating Cash Flow. We expect to sustain this momentum with additional growth in operating performance in Fiscal 2026.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While this statement does not explicitly mention GTA 6, it’s hard not to think about the game. After all, when GTA 5 came out, it earned $1 billion in just three days. Now, ten years later, it has sold over 180 million copies, becoming the second best-selling video game of all time, as well as earning the company around $6 billion. As such, it’s highly probable that Take-Two Interactive was hinting at another huge GTA release when they said that they planned to “deliver several groundbreaking titles” that will enable them to deliver “over $8 billion in Net Bookings and over $1 billion in Adjusted Unrestricted Operating Cash Flow.”

Of course, this is all just speculation. As mentioned above, they did not explicitly state GTA 6’s release date. However, if one of the games they are referring to is, in fact, GTA 6, then we at least know when the game could come out. Fiscal 2025 begins on September 2024 and ends on September 2025. As such, it is highly possible that GTA 6’s release year is at least late 2024, and at most early 2025. However, as mentioned above, this is just speculation based on comments made by Take-Two Interactive. We may have to wait quite a while before we receive confirmation about when exactly the game is coming out.

That’s all the information we have about the possible year of GTA 6’s release date. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.