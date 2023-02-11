The Cleveland Guardians won the American League Central last year. They enjoyed an all-around productive campaign that saw a number of breakout performances. With that being said, the Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox will be seeking revenge in 2023. The Guardians will need their key players to step up once again, and a few more breakout performances wouldn’t hurt matters. Let’s go ahead and take a look at four bold Guardians predictions for the 2023 MLB season.

*Stats via Baseball Reference.

Mike Zunino hits 30 home runs

The Guardians have leaned on glove-first catchers in previous seasons. They haven’t had a strong offensive catcher since Yan Gomes. Mike Zunino, who signed with Cleveland during the offseason, could change that.

Zunino’s carer high 33 home runs came in 2019. He’s clubbed more than 20 home runs four times during his career. His power will be crucial for a Guardians team that was known for their contact-speed approach a season ago. He’s also a catcher who can hold his own behind the plate, but the offense will be a nice upgrade for the Guards.

Triston McKenzie finishes as an AL Cy Young finalist

Triston McKenzie struggled with his command to open his big league career. He was able to take a big step in the right direction in 2022, pitching to the tune of a 2.96 ERA. His BB/9 dipped from 4.4 (2021) to 2.1 during the 2022 campaign.

And one can’t help but feel that McKenzie will take another big step in 2023.

McKenzie’s strikeout stuff has always been intriguing. He tallied 190 K’s a season ago in over 31 games pitched. McKenzie should be in line to make his first All-Star team at the very least, but finishing as a Cy Young finalist is the bold prediction here.

Jose Ramirez finally wins his MVP

Jose Ramirez is as consistent as they come. The Guardians’ third baseman has emerged as one of the best players in all of baseball. But the switch-hitter has yet to win the AL MVP despite finishing within the top six on five separate occasions. The closest Ramirez ever came to taking home the honor was in 2020, when he finished second behind Jose Abreu of the Chicago White Sox.

Will 2023 finally be the year J-Ram wins the MVP? There is nothing to suggest that he won’t given his performance. Unless someone goes crazy and hits 62 home runs again (Aaron Judge…) then Ramirez will likely be a finalist at the very least.

Ramirez’s pure hitting ability, power, speed, and sneaky defensive prowess will bode well for his chances of winning the award.

Guardians acquire Pirates OF Bryan Reynolds ahead of trade deadline

The Guardians feature one of the best farm systems in baseball but are ready to compete now. They signed Zunino and Josh Bell this offseason to upgrade the roster. Cleveland expects to contend once again in 2023 and may be willing to dish out some of their young talent to acquire a star ahead of the trade deadline.

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds would fit extremely well with this Guardians ball club. Reynolds is a tremendous hitter who offers power and some speed. He’s also a strong defender who can play center or in the corners.

Cleveland, if they are in contention like they are predicted to be, will make a high-profile deadline move. And it wouldn’t be shocking if Reynolds is the star they end up landing.