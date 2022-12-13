By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Catcher Mike Zunino is joining the Cleveland Guardians, according to a report by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

In a separate report by Robert Murray of FanSided, it is said that Zunino’s deal with the Guardians is for one year and worth $6 million.

Prior to agreeing to become a Guardian, Zunino last played for the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2022 MLB season. Coming off an All-Star campaign in 2021, Zunino slashed just .148/.195/.304 in 2022 to go with only five home runs and 16 RBI across just 123 plate appearances. He went under the knife due to thoracic outlet syndrome which essentially ruled him out for the rest of the year.

It’s hard to imagine at the moment that Zunino will drastically improve the offense at the catcher position for the Guardians, given his numbers in 2022. Moreover, the Guardians finished just 29th in the majors overall in catcher wRC+ (55) last season.

That being said, Zunino is also known for his quality performance behind the plate, which is something the Guardians are looking forward to getting from him once he starts suiting up for them in the 2023 MLB season.

So far in his MLB career that started in 2013 with the Seattle Mariners, Zunino has batted only .200 and posted a .271 OBP and a .410 SLG to go with 146 home runs and 361 RBI.

Cleveland’s move to acquire Zunino also comes shortly after the Guardians signed free agent first baseman Josh Bell.