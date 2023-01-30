Cleveland baseball legend John Adams has died at 71-years old, per the Cleveland Guardians Twitter account. The Guardians released a statement on Adams, who was a drummer for the team for nearly 50 years.

“It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of John Adams. John has been with us since our time at Cleveland Municipal, banging his drum for nearly 50 years, bringing joy to fans and players alike. John, you will be missed but your legacy will live on forever.”

The drum noise in the background at Indians/Guardians games over the past 4-plus decades has been a staple of Cleveland baseball. As the Guardians’ mentioned, Adams has been with the team since they were at Cleveland Municipal Stadium. He remained with the ball club after Progressive Field (formerly Jacobs Field) became their new home.

Fans shared their reactions to the passing of John Adams on Twitter.

“Wow… RIP to a true legend,” Jake Barford wrote. “If any fan ever deserved a statue outside a stadium, it’s John.”

“so sad, his drumming was always such a big part of the games as kid,” Andrew Kaczynski shared.

Another fan posted a picture with John Adams.

Rest in peace to the man who always got everyone on their feet and hyped up for the game. You were truly one of a kind 😢 pic.twitter.com/6ZjeHlVvM0 — KA (@GirlFromThe216) January 30, 2023

“Rest in peace to the man who always got everyone on their feet and hyped up for the game. You were truly one of a kind.”

John Adams will go down in Guardians/Indians history without question. Cleveland will surely honor him during the 2023 MLB season. Games will not be the same without Adams banging the drum in the background. But the team will likely look to carry on the tradition.