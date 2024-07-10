Third baseman Jose Ramirez has played a massive role in getting the Cleveland Guardians out to a 5.5 game lead in the AL Central with their 57-33 record. Ramirez got the Guardians closer to achieving their playoff goals on Tuesday, achieving a feat not seen since the 50s.

Cleveland's star went 3-for-3 at the plate, driving in a run and scoring two of his own. Ramirez was also intentionally walked three times, raising his on-base percentage to .331. He became the second player since walks began getting tracked in 1955 to have three hits and three intentional walks in the same game, via Sportsradar.

Needless to say, manager Stephen Vogt was impressed, via the Associated Press.

“He got some pitches to hit, and he didn't miss them,” Vogt said.

And in turn, Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch didn't shy away from why he decided to give one of the best hitters in baseball three free passes.

“That tells you what I think about Ramirez,” Hinch said.

Then Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt was the first to accomplish the feat in 2015. Furthermore, Ramirez's night marked the first time a player has gotten three intentional walks since Jake Cronenworth of the San Diego Padres back in 2021.

Outside of just making history, Jose Ramirez helped the Guardians take a 9-8 victory over their division rival Tigers. But with the game going 10 innings, it was anything but easy.

Cleveland got out to a 6-0 start through the first three innings. Detroit clawed back, cutting the deficit to three after the fourth. Entering the seventh inning, the game was tied at seven. Where it would remain until Josh Naylor came up to the plate at the top of the 10th inning.

His single scored Bo Naylor as the Guardians managed to scratch another run across the plate before inning's end. The Tigers would tack on a run in the bottom of the frame, but it wouldn't be enough. Ramirez's historic night was only highlighted further by a Cleveland victory.

The Guardians won't be expecting this kind of performance from Ramirez every night. But they know he is a bastion of offense whenever he steps to the plate. As Cleveland keeps marching to the playoffs, the franchise is well aware of just how important Ramirez is to their lineup.

Jose Ramirez becomes a star with Guardians

Ramirez has been a perennial MVP candidate since 2020, finishing no lower than 10th place in the voting. Outside of a brief hiatus in 2019, that streak dates back to 2017. That 2017 campaign started another streak for the third baseman as well, as Ramirez has been an All-Star every year outside of 2019 and 2020.

He entered the 2024 campaign looking to continue producing at an All-Star level. Through 87 games, Ramirez is hitting .275 with 23 home runs, 77 RBI and 18 stolen bases. The third baseman achieved his goal and some, as Ramirez was named a starter for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game.

The accolade further justifies why the Guardians gave Ramirez a $141 million contract. Under team control through 2029 and with a full no-trade clause built into his contract, Jose Ramirez is set to be patrolling the hot corner in Cleveland for years to come.

His performance against the Tigers showed both his acumen as a hitter and why teams are so fearful of him. Perhaps Hinch will need to change his strategy even further next time the Guardians come to town.