Emotions are running high as the Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers compete in the deciding game of the ALDS. While the winner advances to play the New York Yankees, third-baseman Jose Ramirez took another step toward history during Saturday's game, per Anthony Castrovince on X, formerly Twitter.

After making the Tigers sweat on his first at-bat, the skittish Detroit manager AJ Hinch intentionally walked Ramirez in the third inning. Of course, the 32-year-old didn't take kindly to the decision, and even “wagged his finger” at Hinch before being walked. It was the third time that he's been IBB'd in this series, which is the most of any slugger since Barry Bonds (six) in 2003.

Ramirez was later plunked by Tarik Skubal in the fifth, where things took a drastic turn. Ramirez was put on base that brought in a run, and left the bases loaded for Lane Thomas to bring all of the runners in with a 396-foot grand slam. Ramirez later singled in the seventh inning.

With the Guardians in command, the eyes turn back to Ramirez, and how his slugging prowess has gotten the Bonds treatment from opposing playoff pitchers.

How has Jose Ramirez fared in the MLB postseason?

Ramirez has certainly been a presence in the ALDS. He's logged three base hits, one being a homerun, with two RBIs. Despite three strikeouts against the Tigers' sturdy pitcher rotation, he's played his role well and has helped open up opportunities for his fellow teammates in the batting order.

Ramirez should have a great chance to redeem himself if the Guardians can hold on to secure the win and advance to play the Yankees on Monday. First pitch is set for 7:38 at Yankee Stadium, and the Guardians would face another brutal pitching rotation in the Big Apple.