Jose Ramirez drops truth bomb on Guardians amid AL Central lead over White Sox, Twins

Jose Ramirez does not care what the Cleveland Guardians’ organization strategy is. He knows that a team full of talented players can get the job done. Ramirez dropped a truth bomb on the Guardians following their second consecutive series sweep on Wednesday, per Bally Sports.

“In reality, we’re in a rebuild, but it’s a bit different when you have very talented players that know how to play the game the right way,” Ramírez said. “It’s fun to see them, and as long as we keep playing our way, it’s going to be fun to watch.”

Jose Ramirez gave Cleveland the lead on Wednesday over the Los Angeles Angels with a late two-run home run.

He’s been a force in the lineup all season and would be in the AL MVP conversation if Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani weren’t having otherworldly years. Nevertheless, he is on track to finish as an AL MVP finalist.

Terry Francona, who deserves AL Manager of the Year consideration, discussed Jose Ramirez and the Guardians style of play following Cleveland’s sixth straight win.

“We’re trying not to overdo people, but the way we play, there’s a lot of close games. We’re trying to manage about nine different things with our pitching staff.”

The Guardians have continued to play well despite injuries to pitchers Zach Plesac and Aaron Civale. Jose Ramirez and the lineup have helped to keep the Guardians in first place without question. However, Shane Bieber and the pitching rotation have held up their end of the bargain as well even with the injuries.

Cleveland is inching closer to an AL Central victory. They control their own fate as their next 9 games come against the Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins.