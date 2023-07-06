The Cleveland Guardians placed SP Cal Quantrill on the 15-day injured list with shoulder inflammation, per Guardians beat reporter Mandy Bell. Cleveland's rotation has been hit hard by the injury bug in 2023, with Quantrill, Triston McKenzie, and Aaron Civale all spending time on the IL this season.

Quantrill has unfortunately dealt with injury concerns throughout the 2023 campaign. As a result, he's struggled to find his rhythm. The Guardians' right-hander, who was acquired from the San Diego Padres in 2020, currently owns a 6.45 ERA across 13 starts in 2023. He's labored in terms of commanding the strike zone at times, which has played a role in his shortcomings. Quantrill is also surrendering far more line drives than his career average.

Regardless, this is a pitcher who turned in a solid 3.38 ERA in 2022 and quality 2.89 ERA in 2021. The Guardians still believe in Quantrill, so it will be interesting to see if he can rebound, assuming this injury isn't too serious. The severity of Quantrill's shoulder inflammation has not yet been revealed though.

Guardians' pitching

The Guardians have received important efforts from some of their young arms. Tanner Bibee and Logan Allen have impressed at times during the '23 campaign, but Cleveland's typically reliable hurlers have either underperformed or dealt with injuries.

Ace Shane Bieber hasn't pitched like an ace this year. He's been alright from a health standpoint, but owns just a 3.66 ERA. That's a respectable number for a No. 2 or No. 3 rotation option, but it's well below Bieber's standards.

As of this story's publication, Cleveland trails the Minnesota Twins by two games in the American League Central. If Shane Bieber can find his old form and Cleveland's other pitchers can get healthy, then a division title will not be out of the question.