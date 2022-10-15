Shane Bieber could play hero for Guardians if needed in ALDS vs. Yankees

Shane Bieber may pitch again in the ALDS. Cleveland Guardians fans were left feeling concerned after Game 2 of the ALDS vs the New York Yankees was moved from Thursday to Friday. It pushed Bieber’s start back a day which would force him to return on short rest if he were to pitch again in the series. The Athletic’s Zack Meisel reported that Shane Bieber hopes he can still contribute later in the ALDS if necessary.

The Guardians would prefer to win the series in 4 games and not have to worry about a potential Game 5 at Yankee Stadium. But that will be much easier said than done against this talented Yankees ball club. Shane Bieber rebounded in Game 2 after surrendering an early home run to Giancarlo Stanton. He ended up working into the 6th and gave Cleveland an opportunity to win.

Bieber discussed his performance following the Guardians’ crucial Game 2 victory.

“Kinda had an internal talk with myself,” Shane Bieber said. “There was no turning back, no taking pitches away. Had to battle, offense did a great job of climbing back. It was a frustrating outing from some different aspects, some 4-hole, 6-hole hits, bloop hit to end up chasing me from the game. But that’s the game of baseball. We battled as a team today and it was a hard-fought win.”

If Shane Bieber were to pitch again in the ALDS, it would likely be in a relief role. However, it could come in the form of an abbreviated start as well.

For now, the Guardians are focused on Game 3 with Triston McKenzie on the mound.