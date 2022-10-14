Shane Bieber drops truth bomb on Guardians’ ALDS Game 2 rebound after Giancarlo Stanton bomb

The outlook appeared to be bleak for the Cleveland Guardians after Shane Bieber served up an early-game 2-run home run to Giancarlo Stanton. However, the Guardians’ ace bounced back and contained the potent New York Yankees lineup over the course of 5.2 innings in Cleveland’s crucial ALDS Game 2 victory. Shane Bieber discussed his mentality after turning his performance around on the mound, per Bally Sports Cleveland.

“Kinda had an internal talk with myself, Bieber said. “There was no turning back, no taking pitches away. Had to battle, offense did a great job of climbing back. It was a frustrating outing from some different aspects, some 4-hole, 6-hole hits, bloop hit to end up chasing me from the game. But that’s the game of baseball. We battled as a team today and it was a hard-fought win.”

Bieber ended up working 5.2 innings of 2-run ball with 7 strikeouts. As Shane Bieber said, a few 6th inning hits chased him from the game. Nevertheless, the Guardians bullpen held down the fort following his departure. Bieber said the bullpen did a “tremendous job as always” during his postgame interview.

Shane Bieber and the Guardians 4-2 win in New York sends the ALDS back to Cleveland knotted at one game apiece. They are still the underdogs in this series but have a chance to upset the odds. Cleveland will continue to rely on dominant pitching and timely hitting to take care of business against the Yankees.

Shane Bieber isn’t expected to start again in the series, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see Terry Francona utilize him in some sort of fashion if necessary.