Shane Bieber goes full Thanos with 2-word take on Jose Ramirez’ performance for Guardians vs. Rays

The Cleveland Guardians were led by Shane Bieber and Jose Ramirez in their Game 1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL Wild Card Series. Bieber shared a Thanos-esque take on Jose Ramirez after the game, per Al Pawlowski on Twitter

“He’s inevitable,” Bieber said of Ramirez.

Shane Bieber echoed a similar sentiment in his ESPN postgame interview.

“If it wasn’t tonight, it was going to be the next two games. He’s kind of inevitable,” Bieber said after being asked if he expected Jose Ramirez to come through for the Guardians.

Jose Ramirez clubbed a clutch 2-run home run to give the Guardians a 2-1 lead late in Game 1. Shane Bieber pitched 7.2 innings of 1-run baseball before handing it over to closer Emmanuel Clase. Clase went on to work 1.1 innings and earned the save for Cleveland.

The Guardians’ Game 1 win was a big one. Their series lead will allow them to feel relaxed heading into Game 2. They obviously don’t want to get overly-relaxed, as tenacity and motivation are key ingredients for any MLB playoff team. But the win will spark even more confidence for this young Cleveland ball club.

Triston McKenzie will look to follow up Shane Bieber’s dominant effort with a productive outing of his own in Game 2. The breakout right-hander has enjoyed a quality 2022 campaign and received high praise from Bieber prior to the MLB playoffs.

“This entire year,” Bieber said, “he (McKenzie) has displayed that he doesn’t just belong here. He’s going to thrive here. I believe in him. I know everybody else does. And I think most important is he believes in himself.”