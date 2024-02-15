Here are three bold predictions for Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians ahead of the 2024 MLB season.

The Cleveland Guardians are hoping to rebound in 2024 after missing the 2023 playoffs. Cleveland had stunned the American League Central and made the postseason despite featuring MLB's youngest roster in 2022, but the ball club took a step in the wrong direction this past season.

Cleveland had a relatively quiet offseason. They made a few moves, but the Guardians' primary headlines this offseason swirled around Shane Bieber and Emmanuel Clase trade rumors. Both pitchers are currently on the roster with spring training drawing near, though.

So what should Guardians fans expect in 2024? Believe it or not, this team actually could be exciting. They feature a number of young players with high-ceilings, and Cleveland plays in a very winnable American League Central division. Without further ado, here are three Guardians bold predictions for the new season as 2024 spring training is set to get underway.

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*

Triston McKenzie, Steven Kwan make All-Star team

Jose Ramirez is the Guardians best player and he will probably make the All-Star team again. Ace Shane Bieber and closer Emmanuel Clase should also receive All-Star consideration. Cleveland could also have two first-time All-Stars in Triston McKenzie and Steven Kwan in 2024.

Many people around the MLB world expected McKenzie to break out in 2023. He ended up dealing with injuries and appeared in just four games. In 2022, though, McKenzie pitched to a stellar 2.96 ERA and 0.951 WHIP across 31 appearances (30 starts). McKenzie also struck out 190 hitters that season.

At just 26 years old, there's reason to believe that McKenzie will take another step forward during the '24 campaign if he can stay healthy.

Kwan, who is also 26, isn't the kind of player who is going to produce jaw-dropping numbers. In an era where most hitters either hit a home run or strikeout in most at-bats, Kwan relies on his impressive contact ability and reliable eye at the plate.

Kwan has already won two Gold Gloves. He's a terrific defensive outfielder. After slashing .298/.373/.400/.772 in 2022, his rookie season, Kwan's offensive numbers declined this past year. The Cleveland outfielder slashed .268/.340/.370/.710 in 2023.

He isn't going to produce much power. In fact, Kwan has just 11 home runs through his first two big leagues seasons. However, he smashed 36 doubles this past season.

If Steven Kwan continues to play elite defense and can hit around .300 with a high OBP and a lot of doubles, he will be in the All-Star conversation.

Josh Naylor hits 30-plus home runs

Josh Naylor looks like he swings for the fences every time he steps to the plate. He's no stranger to taking massive hacks at the dish, and when he connects the ball goes a long way.

Naylor, the Guardians first baseman and DH, has been limited by injuries over the past few years. In fact, his career-high in games played is just 122.

Naylor's career-high in home runs is also 20. So there's reason to believe that he can hit 30 or more long balls if he manages to stay healthy and play 145 games or more.

He was reliable in 2023 despite finishing with just 17 homers over 121 games. Naylor slashed a rather impressive .308/.354/.489/.842, so it is clear he's still improving as a hitter at the MLB level.

The 26-year-old (is there anyone who isn't 26 on the Guardians?) will be a player to watch without question in 2024.

Guardians make the playoffs, Stephen Vogt earns AL Manager of the Year consideration

Can the Guardians, whose top free agent acquisition this offseason was backup catcher Austin Hedges, actually make a playoff run?

For Cleveland, it all starts with pitching. They somehow always seem to discover and develop pitchers, whether it's through trades or the draft.

Shane Bieber and Triston McKenzie will lead the starting rotation in 2024. Tanner Bibee earned AL Rookie of the Year consideration in 2024, while Logan Allen and Gavin Williams both feature no shortage of potential. Cleveland is going to rely on young pitching which can be risky, but there's no denying the rotation's upside.

The bullpen is talented. Clase is one of the best closers in the sport, and James Karinchak, although inconsistent, is a fiery reliever with dominant stuff.

Trevor Stephan, Sam Hentges, and Eli Morgan are among the Guardians' other quality relievers.

The Guards' lineup is where the uncertainty comes to fruition. Will this offense have enough talent around Jose Ramirez to contend for a playoff berth?

If Josh Naylor and Steven Kwan live up to our bold predictions, then Cleveland's lineup will be in a respectable spot. Andres Gimenez was a 2022 All-Star and although he took a step in the wrong direction this past season, Gimenez may rebound during the '24 campaign.

Cleveland has a plethora of young shortstops to choose from, and bringing in veteran Ramon Laureano adds an experienced player to the lineup. The Guardians lineup could certainly use some help, but it may surprise some people around the MLB world.

And if the Guardians make the playoffs, Terry Francona replacement Stephen Vogt will be destined to earn AL Manager of the Year consideration. Trying to replace a legendary manager like Francona is not going to be easy, but Vogt is ready for the challenge.