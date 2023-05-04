Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Cleveland Guardians have been without Triston McKenzie this season as he battles back from his major shoulder injury. McKenzie has now taken the next step in his recovery, making his timeline to return to the Guardians much clearer.

McKenzie threw a bullpen session prior to Cleveland’s April 29 game against the Boston Red Sox, via MLB.com. Furthermore, McKenzie took part in another bullpen session on May 2. The Guardians plan to send McKenzie to their Arizona training facility before he begins his rehab assignment.

The right-hander is currently dealing with a right teres major muscle strain. It was expected that he would miss around two months to start the season. McKenzie isn’t exactly in the clear just yet, but he has taken major strides in his return. If he is able to keep progressing in his throwing program, a rehab assignment would be the final step to return to the Guardians.

Triston McKenzie had his best season in the major leagues last year. Over a career-high 31 games, McKenzie put up a 11-11 record with a 2.96 ERA and a 190/44 K/BB ratio. Both his ERA and strikeout numbers were career-bests.

Cleveland is currently three games behind the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central with their 14-17 record. Their pitching staff has been one of their strengths with the Guardians’ collective 3.95 ERA ranked 12th in the major leagues.

Getting McKenzie back will only help the Guardians AL Central chances while boosting an already strong rotation. There still isn’t a set timetable on McKenzie’s return. However, he is slowly working his way back to Cleveland.