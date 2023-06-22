Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is getting ready to hit digital platforms and home media after a couple of months in theaters, and the full list of bonus features/deleted scenes has been revealed including one that reveals the ultimate fate of the High Evolutionary.

There are eight deleted scenes included on the home media releases of Vol. 3, including one titled, “Knowhere After the Battle.” The official description reads, “The High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji) is brought back to Knowhere and locked up while Kraglin (Sean Gunn) recruits Adam Warlock (Will Poulter,” suggesting that we'll also see Adam Warlock's recruitment to the new Guardians of the Galaxy spearheaded by Rocket (Bradley Cooper).

Among the other deleted scenes are some basic ones including “Annoyed Peter,” which, as the title suggests, will show Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) getting annoyed while “altering the shield.” Also included in the bonus features is a gag reel, director's commentary, and two featurettes, “The Imperfect, Perfect Family” and “Creating Rocket Raccoon.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the swan song for James Gunn and the rest of the team as Gunn heads off to DC after directing this MCU trilogy. The team groups up once again to take on the villainous High Evolutionary and another threat, Adam Warlock. The film also serves as the backstory for Rocket Raccoon's character who was largely unexplored previously.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is in theaters now and will be released digitally on July 7 and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on August 1.