In true Marvel fashion, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 features post-credits scenes with big implications for the future of the MCU. But it’s the final one that gives a massive tease about a return for a character you’d think was done.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Throughout Vol. 3, Mantis (Pom Klementieff), who’s technically a sibling of Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), encourages him to meet his grandfather given that he left Earth at such a young age. Peter brushes it off until the final conversation between the Guardians of the Galaxy where he effectively splits up the team as we know it. Each member goes their own way, but Peter goes back to Earth to find his grandfather. We see him find his door and reunite with his grandfather decades after their last meeting and the film’s credits begin to roll.

However, after another mid-credits scene and tons of credits, a scene where Peter and his grandfather (played by Gregg Henry) sit at a breakfast table begins. It shows a more mundane life than Peter is used to — they discuss lawn-mowing as any suburban family does — and you hear the chewing of cereal as the picture fades to black. We’re then met with a title card saying: “The legendary Star-Lord will return.”

That may come as a bit of a surprise — after all, Vol. 3 was seen as the bookend for the Guardians of the Galaxy as we knew them — but the film does end with all of the Guardians alive and well. Perhaps during the next Avengers team-up film, the stakes will be too high for Peter to sit out.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be released on May 5.