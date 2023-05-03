Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was always going to be an end of an era, and the ending of the film didn’t disappoint on that front. Even if we do get more Guardians of the Galaxy films sans James Gunn, it’s going to look a whole lot different.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

After the team saves all of the people from the High Evolutionary’s ship in a very Noah’s Arc-like way, the team splits up. Sure, all of the Guardians survive, but it’s Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) that initiates this conversation. Peter returns to Earth to find his grandfather — something Mantis (Pom Klementieff) suggests — while Groot (Vin Diesel) and Rocket (Bradley Cooper) continue to head the Guardians of the Galaxy ship. Rocket is appointed leader and assembles a new squad, while Mantis goes off on a self-discovery journey and doesn’t need a man — aka Drax (Dave Bautista) — to escort her along. Speaking of Drax, he and Nebula stay in Knowhere to rebuild the city.

While all of the Guardians go their own way, given that they’re all still alive, it’s not impossible that they reassemble if the stakes are that high. The Rocket-led Guardians of the Galaxy team is made up of Kraglin (Sean Gunn), Cosmo the Spacedog (Maria Bakalova), Phyla-Vell, and Adam Warlock (Will Poulter).

Vol. 3 follows the Guardians of the Galaxy one more time as they take on the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji) and Adam Warlock. It serves as Gunn’s last MCU film before heading off to the DCU and overseeing that franchise.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be released in theaters on May 5.