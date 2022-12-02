Published December 2, 2022

By Julio Luis Munar · 2 min read

Ever since James Gunn introduced a ragtag group of misfits during Phase 2 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the public has never gotten enough of Star-Lord and his crew. Turns out, there’s more in store in the coming months, as shown in the first Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer that came out just recently. Plus, fans will have to pay close attention to every detail since this is James Gunn’s final film for the MCU after his Holiday Special recently aired on Disney Plus.

It’s time to face the music. Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 that just debuted at Brazil Comic Con #CCXP2022. Only in theaters May 5, 2023. #GotGVol3pic.twitter.com/eweS6lwsGp — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 1, 2022

The first trailer of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 starts with the crew’s ship landing on a suburban village with Star-Lord and company rocking comic-accurate costumes. They are greeted by the inhabitants of the village, which resemble humanoid beings with animal features, who are likely created by the High-Evolutionary, the film’s main antagonist.

The new GoTG trailer then cuts to Mantis reminding Peter Quill to never forget where they came from, and leads to a montage of scenes featuring the Guardians in colorful space suits, Gamora looking at a photograph, and Rocket saying he’s done running. While these shots are great, the trailer for the upcoming MCU film shows fans a glimpse of what they’ve been for.

Thanks to a couple of scenes, Marvel fans now have their first look at James Gunn’s take on Adam Warlock and the High Evolutionary. The former, of course, is played by Will Poulter, while the latter is portrayed by Chukwudi Iwuji. These short appearances are then followed by Rocket hugging what seems to be a sentient Otter and Groot brandishing multiple blasters with Star-Lord at his back. The Guardians of the Galaxy trailer ends with the film’s logo and Peter laughingly downplaying Drax’s threat to kill anyone who’s going to get in their way.

The first Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer clocks in at a little more than two minutes. MCU fans can expect more of James Gunn’s Marvel masterpiece to show itself in the coming months until it premieres in the summer of 2023.