The Cleveland Guardians were up against it in Game 5 of their American League Division Series against the upstart Detroit Tigers. Cy Young favorite Tarik Skubal was on the mound for the Tigers and he was dominating the home team's lineup into the fifth inning. However, manager Stephen Vogt saw his team score five runs in that inning — four on Lane Thomas's grand slam — and the Guardians outlasted the Tigers and earned a 7-3 triumph in the decisive game.

The Guardians move on to the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees. That series will begin at Yankee Stadium Monday night.

Vogt was clearly thrilled after the victory, and he told his players how proud he was of their effort and accomplishment. “I'm so proud of this group,” Vogt said. “Back against the wall. Never out of it. We answer and we shut them down. We still got work to do. Let's freaking go!”

The team celebrated in the locker room after Vogt finished his remarks, spraying champagne and whooping it up with unfettered joy.

The Guardians are moving on to the ALCS for the first time since 2016. They hope to play in the World Series for the first time since that season, when the then Cleveland Indians lost in seven games to the Chicago Cubs. The Cleveland franchise has not won the World Series since 1948.

Guardians get to Tarik Skubal with huge outburst

Skubal had not surrendered a run in 17 postseason innings before the Guardians mounted their assault. All-Star Jose Ramirez drove in the first run when he was hit with a pitch on the left forearm with the bases loaded. Thomas wasted no time in untying the game, blasting his grand slam on Skubal's first pitch to him.

Vogt used eight pitchers to get through the game, and none of his hurlers threw more than 2.0 innings. Starter Matthew Boyd set the tone for the Guardians by shutting down the Tigers in the first two innings, while ace closer Emmanuel Clase shut down the Tigers in the final two innings to secure the victory.