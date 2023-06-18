We're back with another installment of our Father's Day predictions for this MLB slate as we turn the attention to this Interleague matchup between two teams streaking in different directions. The Cleveland Guardians (32-38) will visit the Arizona Diamondbacks (43-28) for the final game of their three-game series. The Diamondbacks have a chance to sweep at home! Check out our MLB odds series for our Guardians-Diamondbacks prediction and pick.

The Cleveland Guardians are currently in second place in the AL Central and sit 3.5 games back of the leading Minnesota Twins. They've gone 5-5 in their last 10 games and have had a rocky run over their last 20. Their pitching will hope to limit the long ball tonight as they trail this series 0-2. Tanner Bibee (RHP) will be their likely starter.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are currently leading National League West and have a four-game lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers. They've been a surprise in their division and have been one of the most consistent teams in the West. They've outscored the Guardians by seven runs this series and have produce 11 of their own. Zach Davies (RHP) will be their starter.

Here are the Guardians-Diamondbacks MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Guardians-Diamondbacks Odds

Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (+150)

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-178)

Over (9): -118

Under (9): -104

How To Watch Guardians vs. Diamondbacks

TV: Regional Coverage

Stream: MLB.TV, fuboTV

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET/ 1:10 p.m. PT

Why The Guardians Could Cover The Spread

The Guardians have been lacking consistency over their last 20 outings and can't seem to string a number of wins together. They haven't won three consecutive games in over a month and will have to pick up the pace to keep up with the Minnesota Twins. Jose Ramirez continues to be their batting leader and Steven Kwan has been heating up over the last ten games. Last night, he hit a homer to give them the lead, but they ultimately squandered it later in the game.

Tanner Bibee trots out at 2-2 with a 3.91 ERA thru 48.1 innings pitched. He hasn't been so hot on the road this year and his last start saw him get the loss against the Padres. He's 0-1 on the road with a 5.75 ERA and will hope to put the Guardians in a position to keep this game close. They have a great bullpen this year and could have a chance to win as underdogs if they can see a good pitching start.

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

The Diamondbacks are playing great baseball and have become one of the most exciting teams to watch in the MLB. While they dropped three of four games to the Phillies just recently, Arizona has gone 7-3 in the last 10 games and will look for the series sweep. Their pitching has been great against the Guardians and they've been able to find the long ball in this series. Last night, they notched three homers in the dominant win.

Their pitcher will be Zach Davies with his 1-2 record and 5.46 ERA thru 28.1 innings pitched. Once one of their aces, Davies will look to get a better handle this season and try to come up with some quality starts for his team. His last start saw them lose to the Phillies 15-3, so he's hoping he can keep his ERA lower in this one. If Davies can have even an OK start, they should have the confidence to sweep this series.

Final Guardians-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

The Diamondbacks are playing great right now and have looked very good during the last ten games. The Guardians are lacking the same consistency, but will be the favorites to get back on track in this matchup. For the prediction, let's go with Arizona to get it done as they sweep the series.

Final Guardians-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Arizona Diamondbacks (-108)