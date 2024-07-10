The Guardians make the trip to Detroit to face the Tigers! These teams are playing differently with the Guardians playing like one of the best teams in the MLB, while the Tigers have struggled to find consistency. The Tigers are red-hot entering this game especially. Our MLB odds series has our Guardians-Tigers prediction, odds, and pick for Wednesday.

Guardians-Tigers Projected Starters

Tanner Bibee vs. Reese Olson

Tanner Bibee (7-3) with a 3.67 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP

Last Start: Pitched 4.2 innings and gave up four runs on six hits with two walks and six strikeouts in a Guardians loss.

2024 Road Splits: (4-1) 2.70 ERA

Reese Olson (3-8) with a 3.22 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP

Last Start: Pitched 5.2 innings and gave up two runs on three hits with two walks and eight strikeouts in a Tigers win.

2024 Home Splits: (2-4) 3.32 ERA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Guardians-Tigers Odds

Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (+122)

Moneyline: -138

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-146)

Moneyline: (+118)

Over: 7.5 (-105)

Under: 7.5 (-115)

How to Watch Guardians vs. Tigers

Time: 6:40 pm ET

TV: Bally Sports Detroit / Bally Sports Great Lakes

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Guardians have had a great season with a 56-33 heading into this series. Their bats are just outside the top 10, while their pitching has been a top-10 staff all year. Steven Kwan, Jose Ramirez, Andres Gimenez, Tyler Freeman, and Josh Naylor have carried the Guardians on offense. Tanner Bibee and Ben Lively have held down the fort in the pitching staff despite Shane Bieber getting Tommy John Surgery. They have been one of the best teams in the MLB this season, not just in the AL.

The Guardians are starting Tanner Bibee on the mound. He has a 7-3 record, a 3.67 ERA, and a 1.12 WHIP. Bibee allowed 42 runs on 86 hits with 24 walks and 115 strikeouts through 98 innings. In his 18 starts, the Guardians were 14-4 in those games. Bibee has been great on the mound for the Guardians this season. He gets a favorable matchup against the Tigers in this matchup behind the plate with all the struggles they have had so far.

The Guardians are a talented team behind the plate and it seems like they are finally showing it. They are 13th in team batting average at .245 after finishing last season at .259. The offense is led by Jose Ramirez and Steven Kwan in almost every batting category. Kwan leads in batting average at .358 and in OBP at .413. Then, Ramirez leads in home runs at 23, in RBI at 76, and in total hits at 93. This offense has talent and has shown flashes, but they get an interesting matchup against Olson for the Tigers who has been inconsistent in a great Tigers pitching staff.

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Tigers have been inconsistent on their way to a 43-48 record this season. Their bats have struggled this season, while their pitching has been great. Riley Greene, Mark Canha, Kerry Carpenter, Javier Baez, and Spencer Torkelson have stood out despite the offensive struggles. In comparison, the pitching has carried them when needed. Their ace is Tarik Skubal, who has been nothing short of dominant for them so far to start the season and then Jack Flaherty and Reese Olson have also been very good behind him. The Tigers' pitching has to carry them in this matchup and during the rest of the season.

The Tigers are starting Reese Olson on the mound where he has a 3-8 record, a 3.22 ERA, and a 1.18 WHIP. Through 95 innings, Olson has allowed 41 runs on 84 hits with 28 walks and 89 strikeouts. The Tigers are 4-13 in the 17 games that he has started this season. Olson has been inconsistent for the Tigers on the mound this season. He has had good games, but not as often as needed, and that matters in a game against an offense like the Guardians.

The offense for the Tigers has struggled this season. The Tigers are 25th in the MLB in team batting average at .232 after having a batting average of .236 last season. Riley Greene leads the way in the batting categories for the Tigers. Greene leads in batting average at .258, in home runs at 17, in RBI at 45, in OBP at .353, and in total hits at 85. They get a difficult matchup against Bibee for the Guardians on the mound because he has been great in Cleveland. This will be an interesting matchup overall between the two.

Final Guardians-Tigers Prediction & Pick

This game should end up being a pitching duel. Olson and Bibee have been at least solid this season on the mound, if not great this year. The Guardians easily beat the Tigers on offense, but it comes down to pitching. The Tigers should cover and keep things very close at home in this matchup, even if the Guardians might still win.

Final Guardians-Tigers Prediction & Pick: Tigers +1.5 (-146)