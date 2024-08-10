ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're set to bring you another MLB betting prediction and pick for today's slate as we continue this rivalry in the American League. The Cleveland Guardians face the Minnesota Twins for the third installment of their current four-game series. The Twins currently lead 2-0. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Guardians-Twins prediction and pick.

Guardians-Twins Projected Starters

Gavin Williams (RHP) vs. Simeon Woods Richardson (RHP)

Gavin Williams (1-4) with a 4.91 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 39 K, 33.0 IP

Last Start: 8/4 vs. BAL (L) – 4.o IP, 6 ER, 8 K

2024 Road Splits: (1-0) with an 0.59 ERA, .164 OBA, 15 K, 15.1 IP

Simeon Woods Richardson (3-2) with a 3.87 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 84 K, 95.1 IP

Last Start: 8/4 vs CHW (W) – 4.0 IP, 3 ER, 6 K

2024 Home Splits: (1-0) with a 3.40 ERA, .202 OBA, 47 K, 47.2 IP

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Guardians-Twins Odds

Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (+160)

Moneyline: +100

Minnesota Twins: +1.5 (-194)

Moneyline: -118

Over: 8.5 (-108)

Under: 8.5 (-112)

How to Watch Guardians vs. Twins

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET/ 4:10 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Great Lakes, MLB.TV

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cleveland Guardians are currently leading the American League Central, but their lead has diminished to 1.5 games after losing the first two games of this series. The Twins have been on their tails all year and after losing their last seven consecutive games, the Guardians risk seeing their lead in the division diminish right before their eyes. They dropped both games of the doubleheader yesterday and while their bats saw runs scratched across, they simply couldn't hold the determined offense of the Twins.

Cleveland will send Gavin Williams to the mound in this one as he hopes to improve upon his losing record. He actually has a win and no losses on the road this season and his ERA in opposing parks is a stellar 0.59. While he's likely to see more action before the season's end, getting a win for his squad here will be crucial as Cleveland tries to fend off Minnesota for the rest of this series.

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Minnesota Twins are currently second in the American League Central and after sweeping yesterday's doubleheader, they're right on the heels of the Guardians in the division. If they're able to continue their winning ways and sweep these remaining two games, they'll be able to steal sole possession of first place in the division. It's been a peculiar downfall for the Guardians, but the Twins have kept their tunnel vision and have gone 8-4 over their last 12. Look for them to be amped in finding this win again today.

The Twins will send Simeon Woods Richardson to the mound for his 10th home start of the season, looking to notch just his second win at home. He's been much better pitching in their home ballpark this season, keeping his ERA down below 4.00 and forcing 47 strikeouts to opposing batters. He's also allowing a minuscule .202 average against road batters and if his team can continue mashing the ball like they have during this series, they should cruise to their third win.

Final Guardians-Twins Prediction & Pick

Prior to this series, the Cleveland Guardians were 5-0 against Minnesota on the season and firmly controlled the lead in the AL Central Division. However, the Guardians are in a bit of a downturn at the moment and they can't seem to buy a win. The Twins are firmly in control of this series and they should have the pitching advantage during this matchup as well. Their batters looked determined over this last series and they're within striking distance of capturing the lead.

For our final prediction, we have to side with the hot team and roll with the momentum of the Minnesota Twins. Cleveland seems to be unsynchronized from their hitting to their pitching and they'll need to break out of this slump sooner rater than later. Still, this might be the Twins' only opportunity for a clear shot at the lead, so look for them to capitalize on the crucial moments in this game. Let's take the Twins to win their third straight against the Guardians.

Final Guardians-Twins Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Twins ML (-118)