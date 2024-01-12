The search for youth and immortality is on.

Natalie Portman and John Krasinski are set to star in Guy Ritchie's Fountain of Youth, Deadline exclusively reported.

Apple Original Films and Skydance are teaming up again for another big movie following the success of last month's release of The Family Plan on Apple TV+. Skydance will serve as the film's studio and produced for Apple by the studio, Vinson Films and Project X Entertainment.

Guy Ritchie sends Natalie Portman and John Krasinski on a search for the Fountain of Youth

Fountain of Youth, written by James Vanderbilt, follows the story of two estranged siblings (Portman and Krasinski) who team up on a worldwide adventure in search of the mythological Fountain of Youth. The two use their knowledge of history in order to follow clues on a global heist that could change their lives.

Skydanced has place Fountain of Youth on its high-priority list after Vanderbilt's script reportedly “blew execs away.” However, the studio said it needed the right actors and director before it went ahead with the movie.

Ritchie had reportedly been interested in the project since spring 2023, and the same went with Krasinski. However, the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes put the plans on pause.

Once the strikes ended, both Ritchie and Krasinski committed to the film, and the delay also allowed Portman to get the other lead role when her schedule opened up at the beginning of this year. The movie will start filming early this year.

Portman reunites with Apple in this project, together with producing partner Sophie Mas. Their production company, MountainA has a first-look TV deal with the tech giant's streaming platform. MountainA are set to produce Portman's TV debut, Lady in the Lake. The company also produced the Todd Haynes-helmed May December movie, which stars Portman, Julianne Moore and Charles Melton. All three actors received Golden Globe nods.

Krasinski is currently in post-production for his Paramount film IF. He wrote, directed, produced and starred in the film. IF will be released in cinemas in May. The rest of the cast includes Ryan Reynolds, Cailey Fleming, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fiona Shaw, Lou Gossett, Jr. and Steve Carrell.

Ritchie's most recent work was the critically acclaimed war movie The Covenant, which starred Jake Gyllenhaal. He has two upcoming projects currently in post-production. One is a reunion with Henry Cavill, a movie adaptation of novel The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare; and a TV series version of his 2019 movie The Gentlemen.